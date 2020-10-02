ARDMORE — Turnovers proved to be costly for Ardmore as they fell 41-3 to Russellville on Friday night.
Russellville forced three interceptions, including one they turned into six points. TJ King led their offense with four carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, David Jenrath put Ardmore's only points on the board in the first quarter on a 25-yard field goal.
Ardmore (4-2) travels to East Limestone next Friday.
(0) comments
