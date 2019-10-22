DANVILLE — In what has to be one of the toughest volleyball areas in the state, Danville emerged as champion Monday night.
Ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 4A, Danville took the Area 13 championship with a 3-0 sweep of No. 8 West Morgan.
Earlier in the day, Danville beat No. 9 Priceville 3-1 (25-11, 23-25, 25-8, 25-16) and West Morgan beat No. 3 Saint John Paul II.
Danville and West Morgan both advance to play Thursday in the North Super Regional in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center. Danville plays at 2 p.m. West Morgan plays at 3:30 p.m.
Priceville was led by Hollee Mason with 26 assists, Madalynn Owen 21 digs and Tristan Strickland 10 digs. Katrina Rotermund and Abigail Garrison both had nine kills.
Class 1A, Area 13 at Athens Bible: The host Trojans breezed to the championship with sweeps over R.A. Hubbard and Falkville. The No. 1-ranked team in 1A plays Thursday at 10:15 a.m. in the North Super Regional in Huntsville. Falkville plays at 11:30 a.m.
Athens Bible (38-14) won the championship match 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-7).
The Trojans advanced to the finals with a win over R.A. Hubbard, 3-0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-7). Falkville advanced to the finals after surviving one of the longest matches of the day against Saint Bernard. Falkville won 3-2 (17-25, 30-28, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11).
Combined stats for Athens Bible had Mackenzie Davis with 48 assists, 13 kills and 11 aces. Izzy Todd with had 36 kills and Josie Duke had 19 kills
Class 1A, Area 15 at Lindsay Lane: The Lions roared to the championship with wins over Whitesburg Christian and Woodville.
Lindsay Lane plays at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Lindsay Lane beat Whitesburg Christian 3-0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-6) and Woodville 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-2).
Class 5A, Area 15 at Brewer: The Patriots advanced to the finals with a sweep of Scottsboro (25-5, 25-10, 25-17). Guntersville beat Arab 3-1 in the other semifinal match. Both teams advance to play Thursday at 9 a.m. in the North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Class 5A, Area 14 at Lawrence County: The Red Devils won another area championship, but it was not easy. West Point had a 2-1 lead in the championship match. Lawrence County won 3-2 (25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6). Lawrence County plays at 9 a.m. Thursday in the North Super Regional in Huntsville.
The Red Devils advanced to the finals with a 3-0 win over Hamilton (25-9, 25-6, 25-10).
Class 4A, Area 15 at Elkmont: Brooks took the championship beating West Limestone 3-1 and Elkmont 3-1. The Lions advanced to the finals by beating West Limestone, 25-10, 25-23, 23-25, 25-7. Then they beat host Elkmont 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18.
Elkmont advances to the North Super Regional in Huntsville to play Thursday at 2 p.m.
Class 3A, Area A13 at Holly Pond: Vinemont ended East Lawrence’s season with a 3-1 win in one of the tightest matches of the day. Vinemont won 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23. That’s a four-point total point difference over the four sets.
Class 3A, Area 16 at Lexington: Lauderdale County defeated Clements in the semifinals.
Today’s schedule: Area tournaments continue today with matches in Class 2A, 6A and 7A. Winners and runner-ups advance to play in the North Super Regional in Huntsville on Friday.
Class 2A, Area 16 at Hatton: Sheffield vs. Colbert County, 2 p.m.; Winner vs. Hatton, 3:15 p.m.; Tanner vs. Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.; Championship at 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 at Hartselle: Decatur vs. Cullman, 4:30 p.m.; Winner vs. Hartselle, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 15 at Muscle Shoals: Columbia vs. Athens, 4:30 p.m.; Winner vs. Muscle Shoals, 5:30 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 8 at Bob Jones: Florence vs. Bob Jones, 2:30 p.m.; Austin vs. James Clemens, 4 p.m.; Championship at 5:30 p.m.
