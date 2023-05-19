Ardmore's Harlee Rich shakes hands with Ardmore's AG King after her nice play in the field during the Class 5A softball state final between Ardmore and Brewbaker Tech at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday. [VASHA HUNT/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Brewbaker Tech joins Ardmore for a dance off during a rain delay at the Class 5A softball state final between Ardmore and Brewbaker Tech at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday. [VASHA HUNT/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Ardmore's AG King throws to first during the Class 5A softball state final between Ardmore and Brewbaker Tech at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday. [VASHA HUNT/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Ardmore fans make the best of a lighting delay during the Class 5A softball state final between Ardmore and Brewbaker Tech at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Thursday. [VASHA HUNT/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
OXFORD — Fans of Ardmore and Brewbaker Tech softball came to Choccolocco Park on Thursday afternoon looking for a Class 5A state championship.
The decision would not be decided until much later Thursday.
Brewbaker Tech beat Ardmore, 3-2, in the first game, which was delayed six hours by a weather delay.
That outcome forced a second game to determine the Class 5A champion. First pitch of the second game was scheduled for around 10 p.m.
In Game 1, Ardmore and Brewbaker breezed through five innings of play in one hour. The Rams from Montgomery were holding a 2-0 lead.
Then came lightning delays followed by rain and more lightning delays and more rain.
Finally by 8 p.m. officials of the Alabama High School Athletic Association decided to wait out the rain and continue to play.
The grounds crew started removing the tarp at 8:20 p.m. First pitch came at 9:02 p.m.
Brewbaker advanced to the finals Thursday afternoon after knocking off Elmore County, 9-4. The Rams came out swinging the bats against Ardmore.
Gabbie York opened the game with a single. JaQuayla Jarrett followed with a double. Khaimiyah Brown then singled in York and Garrett for a 2-0 lead.
Ardmore pitcher Ella Singletary then settled down. She allowed just two hits over the next four innings while striking out six.
Brewbaker added a run in the sixth with a home run from Taniyah Brown, who was also the winning pitcher. Ardmore scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Ardmore finished with just two hits in Game 1. Brewbaker retired 14 straight batters from the second inning to the sixth inning with two outs.
Ardmore’s Singletary pitched all 22 innings in the Tigers’ three wins Wednesday. In those 22 innings she threw a combined 306 pitches while giving up just 12 hits and five runs with 22 strikeouts and nine walks.
Ardmore advanced Wednesday while getting just nine hits and scoring nine runs. The offensive woes continued against Brewbaker. Through five innings, Ardmore had just one hit with only one base runner reaching second base.
A win would give Ardmore its first state championship since 2010. The Tigers were runner-ups in 2008 and 2021. They also made state tournament appearances in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
