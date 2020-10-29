This week's scores from around the state.
Ashford 46, Northside Methodist 27
Clay-Chalkville 21, Oak Mountain 14
Fairfield 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Huntsville 37, Decatur 13
J.B. Pennington 22, Locust Fork 19
Jackson-Olin 34, Wenonah 9
Montgomery Aca. 31, Alabama Chr. 7
Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22
Spain Park 63, Hueytown 62
Springwood 44, Lakeside 26
Theodore 49, Mary Montgomery 0
Albertville at Guntersville
Ardmore at West Limestone
BTW-Tuskegee at Pike Road
Brooks’ Trenton Spray (1) evades the tackle by Deshler’s Brayden Buckner (16) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Eric Malone Jr. (3) is tackled by Brooks’ Kirk Miller (7) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Simeon Malone (9) leaps to evade Brooks’ Remington Medley (3) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Nicholas Whitten (2) is celebrated by teammate Jadarion Hampton (53) after a touchdown against Brooks during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Thomas Newsome (6) tackles Brooks’ Hunter Himber (18) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Scenes from Brooks’ game against Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Colson Jefferys (8) is tackled by Brooks’ Camryn Williams (5) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Scenes from Brooks’ game against Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Brooks’ head coach Brad Black during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Brooks’ Robby Robinson (24) carries as he is tackled by Deshler’s Colson Jefferys (8) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Brooks joins the field to take on Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Simeon Malone (9) pushes through Brooks’ defense during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Scenes from Brooks’ game against Deshler last week at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Colson Jefferys (8) looks for a gap in Brooks’ defense during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Felix Landeata (39) punts the ball against Brooks during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Scenes from Brooks’ game against Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Scenes from Brooks’ game against Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Deshler’s Eric Malone Jr. (3) is tackled by Brooks’ Camryn Williams (5) during their game on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Brooks’ cheer squad entertain the crowd before their game against Deshler on Friday at Brooks High School in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Central-Clay Co. at Handley
Central-Coosa at Talladega Co. Central
Central-Phenix City at Oxford
Chambers Aca. at Crenshaw Chr.
Childersburg at Fayetteville
Clarke Prep at South Choctaw Aca.
Cleburne Co. at Randolph Co.
Collinsville at Valley Head
Coosa Chr. at Whitesburg Chr.
Cottonwood at Houston Co.
Athens' Jeremiah Rice returns the game's kickoff for a 86-yard touchdown against Decatur at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Malachi Kirby (71) brings down Decatur's Ryan Kirk during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Zachary Siwiec, left, and Jaden Jude celebrate Jude's touchdown during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates is tackled by Athens' Malachi Kirby during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire and his Red Raiders teammates will be aiming to close the season with a victory tonight vs. Huntsville at Milton Frank Stadium. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Dylann Roper carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates (38) celebrates his touchdown with Jack Sturges during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Jamarrie Washington grabs a pass during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Avonte Thompson outruns Decatur defenders as he returns a punt during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Jaden Jude (1) catches a pass fora a touchdown during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur students celebrate a play during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates jumps over an thens defender after catching a pass during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire kepps the ball for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates is tackled by Athens' Cam Anderson as he carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Enterprise at Navarre (Fla.)
Escambia Aca. at Bessemer Aca.
Etowah at Southside-Gadsden
Fort Payne at North Jackson
Greenville at Carver-Montgomery
Highland Home at Loachapoka
Hooper at Cornerstone-Columbiana
Houston Aca. at G.W. Long
Austin's Jaden Baker scores a touchdown on an interception on the first play of the game against Albertville in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford carries against Albertville during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson dodges Albertville defenders on his way top score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Braylin Boulden carries for a first down during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Braxton Lyle, Kendall Scales and Zyan Bell bring down an Albertville ball carrier during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson (22) congratulates Tre Shackelford for a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jakari Fuller brings down Albertville's Xavier Havis during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson carries against Albertville during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Kendall Scales is brought down as he returns a kick during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford outruns Albertville defenders on his way to score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin cheerleaders work the crowd during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's James Mitchell, left, pushes Albertville's Conner Lowery out of bounds during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson is tackled by Albertville's Joel Cain as he carries for a first down during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford (4) avoids a tackle as he returns a punt during the game against Albertville in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Quincy Crittendon throws a pass during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson eludes the tackle by Albertville's Carter Jenkins on his way to score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford dodges Albertville defenders as he returns a kick during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Ronald Fletcher tackles Albertville's Kaleb Gant during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Ronald Fletcher, right, tackles Albertville's Conner Lowery during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon prepares to throw a pass during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin High band members dance and sing in the stands during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
