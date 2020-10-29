D201030 austin vs mtn brook
Austin's Tre Shackelford grabs a pass during Thursday's home game against Mountain Brook. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

This week's scores from around the state.

THURSDAY

Ashford 46, Northside Methodist 27

Clay-Chalkville 21, Oak Mountain 14

Cullman 40, Columbia 6

Fairfield 42, Central-Tuscaloosa 6

Gordo 40, Pickens Co. 8

Greensboro 40, Holt 0

Huntsville 37, Decatur 13

J.B. Pennington 22, Locust Fork 19

Jackson-Olin 34, Wenonah 9

Minor 41, Woodlawn 7

Montgomery Aca. 31, Alabama Chr. 7

Mountain Brook 31, Austin 22

Ramsay 33, Parker 32

Spain Park 63, Hueytown 62

Springwood 44, Lakeside 26

Theodore 49, Mary Montgomery 0

Woodville 34, Section 28

FRIDAY

Albertville at Guntersville

Alma Bryant at Foley

Ardmore at West Limestone

Ashville at Weaver

Baker at Davidson

Berry at Winterboro

Bessemer City at Jasper

Beulah at LaFayette

Billingsley at Thorsby

Boaz at Arab

Bob Jones at Prattville

Brooks at Lauderdale Co.

Brookwood at Oak Grove

BTW-Tuskegee at Pike Road

Calera at Chelsea

Cedar Bluff at Sand Rock

Central-Clay Co. at Handley

Central-Coosa at Talladega Co. Central

Central-Phenix City at Oxford

Chambers Aca. at Crenshaw Chr.

Cherokee at Lynn

Childersburg at Fayetteville

Chilton Co. at Marbury

Clarke Prep at South Choctaw Aca.

Cleburne Co. at Randolph Co.

Cleveland at Susan Moore

Colbert Co. at Deshler

Collinsville at Valley Head

Coosa Chr. at Whitesburg Chr.

Corner at Briarwood

Cottonwood at Houston Co.

Danville at Lawrence Co.

Daphne at Spanish Fort

DAR at Brindlee Mountain

Donoho at Westbrook Chr.

Dothan at Mcgill-Toolen

Douglas at Pisgah

Elberta at Bayside Aca.

Enterprise at Navarre (Fla.)

Escambia Aca. at Bessemer Aca.

Escambia Co. at Flomaton

Etowah at Southside-Gadsden

Excel at Monroe Co.

Falkville at Winston Co.

Fayette Co. at Red Bay

Fort Payne at North Jackson

Gardendale at Florence

Geneva Co. at Slocomb

Geraldine at Crossville

Glenwood at Autauga Aca.

Greenville at Carver-Montgomery

Grissom at Hazel Green

Gulf Shores at Satsuma

Hale Co. at Lamar Co.

Hanceville at Elkmont

Hatton at Clements

Highland Home at Loachapoka

Holly Pond at Fairview

Holtville at Reeltown

Homewood at Pelham

Hooper at Cornerstone-Columbiana

Houston Aca. at G.W. Long

