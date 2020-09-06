Athens at Hazel Green
Brewer at Russellville
Brooks at Priceville
Colbert Heights at Elkmont
Danville at Lauderdale Co.
Decatur Heritage at Vina
Falkville at Pisgah
Hartselle at Decatur
Ider at Tanner
James Clemens at Austin
Lawrence Co. at Ardmore
Mae Jemison at East Limestone
Mars Hill Bible at Hatton
Phil Campbell at Clements
R.A. Hubbard at Hackleburg
West Limestone at Central-Florence
West Morgan at Deshler
Open: East Lawrence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.