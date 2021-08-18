Last season was the first under the current region alignments.
Predicting how many area teams would make it to the playoffs was difficult. Some schools changed classifications. Some schools fell into new regions with new opponents.
When the dust settled, 12 out of the 20 area schools advanced to the playoffs. That was good. Just eight made the playoffs in 2019.
The bad part was that 10 of the 12 lost first-round games. Five of the 10 were home losses.
The 10 teams that went one-and-done were Austin, Hartselle, Athens, East Limestone, Lawrence County, East Lawrence, Tanner, Hatton, Falkville and R.A. Hubbard.
Decatur Heritage and West Limestone were the only two teams to advance. Decatur Heritage got knocked out in the second round with a 48-28 loss to Pickens County, which eventually lost in the 1A state championship game.
After plowing through Hamilton 44-0, West Limestone beat Good Hope 21-12 before losing 48-13 in the quarterfinals to Gordo, which eventually lost in the 4A finals.
So how many make the playoffs this season?
Here’s a look at each region with records from last season and our picks for making the playoffs:
Class 7A, Region 4: Austin (8-3, 6-1 last season), James Clemens (8-3, 6-1), Sparkman (6-5, 5-2), Grissom (7-5, 4-3), Florence (5-5, 4-3), Bob Jones (3-7, 2-5), Albertville (2-8, 1-6), Huntsville (1-9, 0-7). Combined records: 39-45.
Austin is going to young and inexperienced. The first half of the region schedule is loaded with games at Florence and James Clemens and then a home contest with Sparkman. If the Black Bears can keep their heads above water in the first half, they could pull out enough wins in the second half to make the playoffs for a seventh straight year.
---
Class 6A, Region 8: Athens (7-4, 6-1), Cullman (8-3, 6-1), Hartselle (7-4, 5-2), Muscle Shoals (6-5, 5-2), Buckhorn (4-6, 3-4), Decatur (2-8, 2-5), Hazel Green (3-7, 1-6), Columbia (0-10, 0-7). Combined records: 37-47.
Hartselle is the pick here to win the region. Cullman and Muscle Shoals will have something to say about that. Athens will be young and inexperienced. Decatur should be improved. The outcome of the Decatur at Athens game on Oct. 22 could go a long way in deciding the look of the playoff picture.
---
Class 5A, Region 8: Russellville (10-3, 6-0), East Limestone (6-4, 5-1), Mae Jemison (4-7, 4-2), Lawrence County (5-6, 3-3), Ardmore (5-5, 2-4), Lee (2-8, 1-6), Brewer (0-10, 0-7). Combined records: 32-43.
The pick here is that Russellville at East Limestone on Oct. 15 decides the championship. The other two spots out of this region are up for grabs.
---
Class 4A, Region 8: West Limestone (11-2, 7-0), Central-Florence (8-3, 5-2), Deshler (6-5, 5-2), Brooks (6-5, 4-3), Priceville (6-5, 3-4), West Morgan (3-7, 3-4), Rogers (2-8, 1-6), Wilson (1-9, 0-7). Combined records: 43-43.
West Limestone may not repeat as region champs, but should make the playoffs. The question is can Priceville find a way back into postseason play after falling short last season?
---
Class 3A, Region 8: East Lawrence (9-2, 6-0), Lauderdale County (8-3, 5-1), Clements (3-7, 3-3), Phil Campbell (6-5, 3-3), Colbert Heights (5-6, 3-3), Danville (2-8, 1-5), Elkmont (1-9, 0-6). Combined records: 34-40.
East Lawrence was the surprise winner of this region last season. When the Eagles do it again this year, will it be a surprise? Don’t sleep on Clements.
---
Class 2A, Region 7: North Sand Mountain (11-2, 6-0), Falkville (8-3, 5-1), Section (5-6, 4-2), Tanner (6-5, 3-3), Pisgah (3-7, 2-4), Ider (2-8, 1-5), Whitesburg Christian (2-8, 0-6). Combined records: 37-39.
North Sand Mountain beat Falkville at home last season 12-7 for the region championship. This year the Bison play at Falkville on Oct. 22. Don’t overlook Tanner. It’s a young team getting better every game.
---
Class 2A, Region 8: Mars Hill Bible (13-2, 6-0), Red Bay (9-2, 5-1), Colbert County (7-4, 4-2), Hatton (5-6, 2-4), Lexington (4-6, 2-4), Sheffield (3-7, 2-4), Tharptown (4-6, 0-6). Combined records: 45-33.
Mars Hill, Red Bay and Colbert County look like the region’s top three. The fourth spot looks like a four-team battle.
---
Class 1A, Region 8: Decatur Heritage (9-3, 7-0), Waterloo (6-5, 6-1), R.A. Hubbard (5-6, 5-2), Hackleburg (4-7, 4-3), Phillips (3-7, 3-4), Shoals Christian (3-7, 2-5), Vina (1-9, 1-6), Cherokee (0-10, 0-7). Combined records: 31-55.
Can any defense in this region slow down the Decatur Heritage offense?
