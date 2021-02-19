The push is on for area high school basketball teams to catch up with the tournament schedule leading to state championships.
Because of the winter blast of snow and cold, some sub-regional games that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have yet to be played.
After going through countless rescheduling, Saturday looks to be the big day with 12 games scheduled.
The rush to get those games played is urgent because the Northwest Regional finals at Wallace State were scheduled to begin Monday. Because of COVID, only regional championship games are being played at Wallace State.
Because of the schedule backlog, the Alabama High School Athletic Associated announced Friday that the start of the Northwest Regional would be pushed back to Tuesday and would now end on Friday instead of Thursday.
That gives teams playing sub-regionals on Saturday the opportunity to play regional semifinal games on Monday.
Here are the games scheduled for Saturday:
Sub-regional
Class 5A girls: East Limestone at Lawrence County, 1 p.m. (Winner travels to Wenonah)
Class 4A boys: West Morgan at Deshler, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Hamilton at Good Hope winner)
Class 4A girls: Rogers at West Limestone, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to play Oneonta at Hamilton winner)
Class 3A boys: Elkmont at Danville, 3 p.m. (Winner travels to Carbon Hill)
Class 3A girls: Elkmont at Phil Campbell, 2 p.m. (Winner travels to Susan Moore)
Class 3A girls: Danville at Lauderdale County, 2 p.m. (Winner advances to play Holly Pond at Winfield winner)
Class 3A boys: East Lawrence at Lauderdale County, 4 p.m. (Winner advances to play Brindlee Mountain at Winfield winner)
Class 2A girls: Tanner at Lexington, 4 p.m. (Winner travels to Falkville)
Class 2A girls: Mars Hill at Hatton, 3:30 p.m. (Winner advances to play Sulligent at Cold Springs winner)
Class 2A boys: Mars Hill at Hatton, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to play Cold Springs)
Class 1A girls: Vina at R.A. Hubbard, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to play Meek at Berry winner)
Class 1A boys: Phillips at R.A. Hubbard, 5 p.m. (Winner advances to play Lynn at Pickens County winner)
R.A, Hubbard games are at 2:00 pm and 4:15 pm respectively. - Coach Craig Stover, RAH AD
