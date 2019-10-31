High school football teams try to show they're moving in the right direction each year, and several area programs did that this season.
Class 4A, Region 7 teams Priceville and Danville are examples of that process working quickly.
Both teams had losing records and missed the playoffs last year. Now, the two teams are in the playoffs with Priceville even hosting a first-round playoff game.
“The main message I preached to them was that we were going to be the most physical team on the field,” Priceville coach Chris Foster said. “We wanted to compete for four quarters. We wanted to have that overall edge.”
Priceville’s rise comes under Foster, who is in his first season. He arrived to coach the team in July.
The Bulldogs won only two games last season before starting 4-1 this year. Priceville, now 6-3, will finish its season against Brewer on Friday before playing its first playoff game in four years against Rogers.
“I think that any coach will tell you when you come into a new program, if you can put some wins on the board early, that will help establish credibility,” Foster said. “That gets kids excited about the sport you are coaching.”
Danville is in its second year under coach Shannon McGregory. The Hawks went 0-10 last year and started this season 0-2. Danville then won five out of its next six to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2009. It will face Deshler on the road in the first round.
Other programs have experienced a steadier climb to the success they have now.
Athens is one of those teams. Coach Cody Gross took over the program four years ago. The Golden Eagles went 3-7 in his first season before improving to 5-6 and earning a playoff appearance his second season.
Athens then experienced its most successful season under Gross last year by going 8-2 in the regular season and making the playoffs. This year, Athens sits at 7-2 with a final regular season game tonight at Austin before hosting a playoff game against Buckhorn.
“We wanted to instill a way of life of toughness and character,” Gross said. “We’ve worked hard to develop those things. Anybody can have a motto or slogan, but it’s about how you develop that.”
Both Gross and Foster pointed to the weight room and offseason workouts as key factors in improving their programs.
Clements coach Michael Parker agreed with them.
“The weight room mentality has taken over on the field,” Parker said. “Last year, we got pushed around a little bit. This year, it’s better. We’re doing a little pushing around instead of getting pushed around.”
Clements endured six 1-9 seasons, two 4-6 seasons and no playoff appearances before Parker arrived last season. The Colts went 4-6 in his first season and earned their first playoff appearance since 2009. This year, the Colts already have six wins with an opportunity to get a seventh against Hatton on Friday.
Clements has already secured its second straight playoff appearance, which will be a road game against Geraldine.
“My initial goal when I got here was to make the playoffs,” Parker said. “We met that goal last year. Our biggest thing this season was to control where we end up in the playoffs. Now, our goal is to make a run.”
Other programs have built off of a strong history. Decatur Heritage experienced its first undefeated regular season after having five winning seasons in a row.
Austin earned a Class 7A playoff spot for the second season in a row. It will be its fifth playoff appearance in a row, with the first three coming in 6A.
Falkville and Hartselle also made it back to the playoffs after experiencing coaching changes.
West Morgan is a team that failed to make the playoffs but showed it is heading in the right direction. The Rebels (3-7) improved their win total by two with wins over DAR, Brewer and North Jackson. They also came close to beating playoff teams Priceville and Fairview.
West Limestone did something similar. It could earn a winning record by beating Ardmore on Friday. It has key wins over Brooks and Clements but will miss the playoffs.
R.A. Hubbard also has a chance to seal its second winning season in a row with a victory over East Lawrence on Friday. East Lawrence has won more than three games for the first time since 2012.
The regular season will wrap up on Friday, but many area programs will be happy with the progress they have made. Some will use the playoffs as an opportunity to either compete for a state title or build momentum for the next year. Others will look at improved win totals as a sign for better things to come.
