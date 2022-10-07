COXEY — Clements quarterback Brady Moore accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, as the Colts picked up a big 46-18 win over county rival Elkmont in Class 3A, Region 8 play on Friday.
top story
Area football roundup: Clements get big win over county foe Elkmont
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Officer involved shooting at Decatur pharmacy
- Driver crashes car into councilman's home
- Traffic congested on Sixth Avenue, Wilson Street after 18-wheeler overturns
- Overturned 18-wheeler causes massive traffic backup, renews call for another bridge
- Witness says man shot at pharmacy after physical struggle with officer
- Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
- Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting at Decatur pharmacy, police say
- Sister Strong: Decatur sisters both battled breast cancer
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown
- Decatur man faces drug charges after wreck
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the editor: On insecure borders and misguided ways to reduce pollution (4)
- Decatur's pay will still be below neighboring cities despite historic raise (3)
- I-65/Bethel interchange would help with traffic, officials say as study moves forward (2)
- Las Vegas Review-Journal: Doing its job preserves Supreme Court’s legitimacy (2)
- After 9-year-old mauled by dogs, mom blames dogs' owners (1)
- New York Daily News: What a new study tells us about Dems and GOP (1)
- Revived Decatur Parks & Rec board looks to future (1)
- Rare zoning used for planned 261-home Southwest Decatur subdivision (1)
- Pike Liberal Arts shuts out Danville (1)
- The story behind Ri Fletcher’s game-winning touchdown (1)
- Editorial: Huntsville growth finally helping Decatur (1)
- Law enforcement: Class D felony ‘experiment’ a failure (1)
- Fleet purchase plan could end delays in curbside debris pickup (1)
- City receives $1M grant to study route for another bridge (1)
- Prep football: Priceville defense steps up to a new level (1)
- Neighbors oppose plans for Old Moulton Road apartment complex (1)
- Blacklisted former Morgan County employees can now be rehired (1)
- Council majority supports 6% raise with no market adjustment (1)
- Hitting the Right Note: Priceville High band inspires clean-up initiative at football games (1)
- Inside Alabama’s worst speed traps (1)
- US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker (1)
- Demeester: Proposed budget prepared for economic issues (1)
- New Decatur schools' program provides encouragement to middle school students (1)
- U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine (1)
- Should Decatur hire a consultant to design a landscape plan for the City Hall grounds? (1)
- Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.