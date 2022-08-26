The Lawrence County Red Devils were no match for Guntersville on Friday night, falling to the Wildcats 55-0.
The Red Devils (1-1), who picked up their first win under head coach Trent Walker last week, will open region play next Friday on the road at Russellville.
East Limestone 35, Central-Florence 32: Alex Mason rushed for four touchdowns as East Limestone picked up a close win over Central-Florence on Friday.
The Indians struck first when quarterback Jake Cochran connected with Kamen Gilchrist on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 8:37 to play in the first quarter.
Central-Florence trimmed the deficit to 7-6 with a short touchdown run midway through the first quarter and East Limestone extended the lead to 14-6 on Mason’s first touchdown run, a 13-yarder, midway through the second quarter.
Central-Florence scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with 3:37 to play in the first half to put the score at 14-13 going into halftime and took an 18-14 lead on a nine-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter.
Mason scored on a one-yard run with 4:16 to play in the third quarter to give East Limestone a 21-18 lead and added a pair of touchdown runs (one, three yards) in the fourth quarter as the teams traded touchdowns until time expired.
East Limestone (1-1) opens Class 5A, Region 8 play on the road next Friday at Fairview.
West Limestone 56, Clements 20: Colin Patterson tossed four touchdown passes and Easton Smith rushed for three second-quarter touchdowns as West Limestone rolled past county rival Clements on Friday.
Clements claimed an early lead when Jayden Gilbert returned a West Limestone fumble 40 yards to give Clements a 6-0 advantage.
West Limestone took a 7-6 lead when Patterson connected with Landon Parsons on a 20-yard touchdown pass, but Clements scored on a 31-yard pass from Brady Moore to Gilbert to retake the lead 14-7 midway through the first quarter.
Patterson’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Haven Helms tied the game at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. Smith took over in the second, scoring on runs of 35, 20 and 23 yards, as West Limestone put the game out of reach.
Moore found Gilbert on a 10-yard scoring pass in the third quarter to close out the Clements scoring. Patterson tossed touchdown passes to Dawson Mewborne (four yards) and Parsons (eight yards) before Landon Navas closed the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run late in the fourth.
West Limestone (2-0) opens region play next Friday at home against Deshler. Clements (1-1) travels to Lauderdale County.
• In other games involving local teams on Friday, Bob Jones defeated Athens 44-21, Tanner defeated Mae Jemison 20-6 and Elkmont defeated Brindlee Mountain 20-16.
