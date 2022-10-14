CULLMAN — Alex Mason accounted for four total touchdowns as East Limestone rallied from an early deficit to pick up a 35-20 win over West Point in Class 5A, Region 8 play on Friday.
Trailing 14-0 after one quarter, East Limestone got a 2-yard touchdown run from Mason and a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Jake Cochran to tie the game at 14-14 heading into halftime.
West Point took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter but missed the point after attempt. East tied the game at 13-13 on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Cochran to Mason with 1:21 left in the third and took the lead with a converted extra point attempt.
Mason added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs (8, 74 yards) to put the game out of reach.
Mason finished with 126 yards rushing on seven carries. He caught nine passes for 170 yards. Cochran completed 11-of-17 passes for 187 yards.
East Limestone (3-5, 2-3) concludes region play next week against Ardmore. West Point (3-6, 2-3) plays at Brewer.
Athens 49, Columbia 6: Athens relied on a strong rushing attack to end a two-game losing streak on Friday, running for seven touchdowns in a blowout victory in the Class 6A, Region 7 finale for both teams.
Larry Howard (11 yards), Jay’shon Ridgle (32 yards) and Kameron Gatewood (14, 19 yards) ran for scores as Athens built a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Howard’s second touchdown run, a 4-yarder, and a 19-yard run by Clarence Howard extended the lead to 42-0 at halftime.
Lakayhdien Howard scored the final Athens touchdown on a 6-yard run with 4:27 to play in the third quarter. Columbia scored midway through the fourth on a 2-yard run by Cebastian Taylor.
Athens (3-5, 1-4) hosts Fort Payne next week before closing the season at Russellville. Columbia (0-8, 0-5) wraps up its season next week at home against Lee-Huntsville.
Fairview 51, Lawrence County 30: Lawrence County put up a fight Friday night, but ultimately fell short in a region loss.
The win moves Fairview to 7-1 (5-0 in region play) going into next week’s region championship game against Russellville. The Red Devils dropped to 2-7 (0-6).
Lawrence County running back Wyatt Dutton scored three touchdowns on the night, while Zander Billings added a touchdown run.
The Red Devils are off next week before closing their season at Wilson on October 28.
• In other games featuring area teams, Russellville defeated Ardmore 49-7, Central-Florence defeated West Limestone 35-28, Colbert County topped Clements 75-38 and Red Bay beat Tanner 54-14.
