College baseball is in the future for three area pitchers.
Decatur’s Turner Stepp and Lawson Russell, along with Hartselle’s Addison Parker, all made college commitments to NCAA Division I schools over the weekend.
Stepp announced his commitment to Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers play in Conference USA.
Russell and Parker both committed to Tennessee-Martin. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
All three are entering their senior year in high school and will be rivals next spring in Class 6A, Area 14.
