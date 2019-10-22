Former West Limestone standout Reed Blankenship had his stellar start to the season come to a halt on Saturday. The junior safety was taken off the field following a bad ankle injury in Middle Tennessee State’s 33-30 loss to North Texas.
Blankenship attempted to make a stop on a running play when his ankle was rolled up on. After the game, Blankenship posted a message to his Twitter account about his injury.
“Thank you for everyone who has sent prayers my way,” Blankenship posted. “This is just a minor setback that will only make me stronger.”
Blankenship was leading Middle Tennessee in tackles at 58 for the season. He had six tackles, half a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the loss on Saturday.
If Blankenship is out for the season, he will finish with two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked kicks to go along with his tackle total.
Here is how other area players playing Division I football fared in Week 8 games:
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught six passes for 102 yards in a 45-30 loss to Louisiana Tech. Southern Miss faces Rice on the road for its next game.
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker completed 20 of his 30 passing attempts for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Troy’s 37-13 win over South Alabama. He also threw two interceptions.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb had a sack that resulted in a 5-yard loss in Troy’s win over Georgia State. Troy faces Georgia State for its next game on Saturday.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson caught four passes for 109 yards as Jacksonville State lost 24-21 to Southeast Missouri. Jacksonville State faces Murray State at home on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started at right guard in Alabama’s 35-13 win over Tennessee. The Crimson Tide face Arkansas on Saturday.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes posted two pass breakups in UAB's 38-14 win over Old Dominion. UAB has a bye week this week but will face Tennessee on Nov. 2.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner did not see action in Murray State’s 34-27 loss to Eastern Kentucky. Murray State faces Jacksonville State on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle for Florida Atlantic in its 36-31 loss to Marshall. Florida Atlantic faces Old Dominion on Saturday for its next game.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry played fullback for the Lions in a 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern on Saturday.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield appeared in the loss to Charleston Southern but did not record any stats. UNA faces Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Alabama A&M was off this week and will face Alabama State on Saturday in the Magic City Classic for its next game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.