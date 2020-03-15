Eighteen local high school basketball players were recognized as a part of the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State teams, which were announced late Friday and Saturday night.
Six local players received first-team honors while five players landed on the second team. Three were third-team selections, and four players received honorable mention status.
Along with the players recognized, Hartselle coach Faron Key was named Class 6A Coach of the Year.
Key’s leading scorer, junior Brody Peebles, made the Class 6A first team after averaging 29.1 points per game. Peebles, a Liberty commit, made 373 of 667 field goals (56%) and 92 of 210 3-pointers (44%) while leading the Tigers to the Northwest Regional final for the first time since 2003.
Two Decatur-area players landed on the boys Class 1A first team. Lindsay Lane’s Tommy Murr was selected after scoring 44.3 points per game and breaking the state’s all-time career points record. He finished with 5,716 points for his career and 1,506 points this season, which was also a record.
Decatur Heritage senior GianCarlo Valdez joined him. He led the Eagles to the Northwest Regional final by scoring 21.3 points per game to go along with 6.9 rebounds.
East Limestone senior Xavier Griffith made first team in Class 5A. The Grissom transfer averaged 20.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
Griffith’s teammate, senior Austin Harvell, made the Class 5A second team after being a first-team selection last season. He averaged 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
Tanner senior JJ Jones landed on the Class 2A second team after averaging a double-double of 17.7 points and 14.3 rebounds. He also blocked 104 shots this season.
The Rattlers also saw senior Malik Atkins make the Class 2A third team after scoring 14.6 points to go along with 9.1 rebounds per game.
Austin High placed junior Kelton Petty on the Class 7A third team. He scored 15.9 points per game and hit 81 3-pointers.
Lawrence County senior Malik Strickland, who averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, was an honorable mention in Class 5A. Danville junior K.J. Melson and West Limestone junior River Helms were honorable mentions in Class 4A. Melson scored 19.8 points per game while Helms nearly averaged a double-double of 16 points and 9.1 rebounds.
For the girls, Decatur Heritage senior Katie Jones was a first-team selection in Class 1A for the second straight season. Jones averaged 27.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Eagles made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals. Jones also became the school’s all-time leading scorer and finished her career with 2,404 points.
Priceville junior Jenna Walker landed on the first team in Class 4A after being a second-team selection last season. Walker scored 14.1 points per game and dished out 5.4 assists per game. She currently ranks 10th on the AHSAA’s all-time career assist list with 713 assists for her career.
Athens sophomore Caroline Bachus, East Limestone junior Jirah Rogers and R.A. Hubbard senior Alexandria Orr were the area’s girls second-team selections.
Bachus, a first-team member in Class 4A last season, averaged 14 points and 13.8 rebounds in her first season with the Golden Eagles. Rogers made the second team for the second year in a row after scoring 19 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds. Orr led the Chiefs to the subregional round with 17.8 points per game and eight rebounds.
Austin’s Bri Hodges landed on the Class 7A third team in her final year with the Black Bears. She played a full 32-game season after missing time her sophomore and junior seasons with injuries. She averaged 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks was an honorable mention in Class 6A. She scored 16.4 points per game.
