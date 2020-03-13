Decatur Heritage's Katie Jones and Priceville's Jenna Walker made the Alabama Sports Writers Association's All-State first teams and were among seven area girls basketball players honored.
In addition to Jones and Walker, three local players were second-team selections, one was a third-team selection and one earned honorable mention status. The teams were announced Friday night.
Jones, a senior, landed on the Class 1A first team for the second season in a row. She averaged 27.9 points and 7.5 rebounds as the Eagles made it to the Northwest Regional semifinals. Jones also became Decatur Heritage's all-time leading scorer and finished her career with 2,404 points.
Walker, a junior, was also a first-team selection in Class 4A after being a member of the second team last season. Walker scored 14.1 points and dished out 5.4 assists per game. She currently ranks 10th on the AHSAA’s all-time career assists list with 713 for her career.
Athens sophomore Caroline Bachus, East Limestone junior Jirah Rogers and R.A. Hubbard senior Alexandria Orr were the area’s girls second-team selections. Bachus, a first-team selection in Class 4A last season, averaged 14 points and 13.8 rebounds in her first season with the Golden Eagles. Rogers made the second team for the second year in a row after scoring 19 points to go along with 8.4 rebounds. Orr led the Chiefs to the subregional round with 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game.
Austin’s Bri Hodges landed on the Class 7A third team in her final year with the Black Bears. She played a full 31-game season after missing time her sophomore and junior seasons with injuries. She averaged 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Hartselle’s Masyn Marchbanks was an honorable mention in Class 6A. She scored 16.4 points per game.
