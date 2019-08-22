Seniors
Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior: Barker threw for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns before tearing his ACL six games into the season. Sawyer Smith, who took over for Barker during his injury, transferred to Kentucky this offseason. That paves the way for Barker to be the man under center for the Trojans. He completed 73 percent of his passes last year.
Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior: In his first full season with the Gamecocks, Pearson exploded with 67 catches for 1,123 yards and a school-record 17 touchdowns. Pearson was an Associated Press FCS first-team All-American. He also received the Ohio Valley Conference Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award.
Pearson was named to the coaches All-OVC first team ahead of the 2019 season. He was also on the Walter Payton Award watch list, which is given to the top offensive player in the FCS.
Alan Rios, Tanner, Alabama A&M, kicker, senior: Rios was Alabama A&M’s second option at kicker last season. He kicked off nine times, resulting in a total of 383 yards. He averaged 42.6 yards per kick off.
Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior: Webb earned a spot on the All-Sun Belt team as an honorable mention last season. He posted 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. He pressured the quarterback 34 times, resulting in 13 quarterback hurries and seven quarterback hits.
Juniors
Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee, safety, junior: Blankenship posted a career-best 107 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was a first-team All-Conference USA selection and was named Bronco Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 30. Blankenship’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Old Dominion earned him the No. 2 spot on ESPN’s top 10 plays of the day.
Blankenship is on the Thorpe Award watch list for the nation’s top defensive back and the Bednarik Award watch list for the nation’s top defensive player. He is a preseason All-Conference USA first team member.
Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior: Brown took over the starting left guard spot for Alabama midway through the season. His first start came against Tennessee. He didn’t surrender that spot until the College Football Playoff, when he was suspended for both the semifinal and the national championship.
Brown is expected to be suspended for the first four games of Alabama’s season. There were reports of an appeal made by Alabama to overturn his suspension, but it doesn’t look like much came out of that.
Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior: Turner appeared in eight games and had three starts for the Racers last year. He had 11 catches for 107 yards.
Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior: Watkins caught 72 passes for 889 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He led Conference USA in catches per game and was top 20 nationally. That was good enough to land him on the All-Conference USA first team. He was named on the Biletnikoff Award watch list for 2019. He was also on the preseason All-Conference USA first team.
Watkinks battled academic eligibility issues that caused him to miss spring practice but reported to fall camp and is eligible for the 2019 season.
Sophomores
Dexter Fuqua, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, Alabama A&M, redshirt sophomore: Fuqua did not see any action for the Bulldogs last season.
Asa Martin, Austin, Miami, running back, sophomore: Martin transferred to Miami after Auburn unintentionally burned his redshirt by losing track of the number of games he played in. Martin suffered a leg injury in the spring and missed most of spring camp.
Martin reportedly reentered the transfer portal on June 24, according to AL.com’s Matt Zenitz. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee a second transfer for Martin, who can pull his name out and remain with Miami if he chooses, but it does mean he can have contact with other college coaches. Martin was Alabama’s 2017 Mr. Football winner and the No. 9 running back of the 2018 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Martin was not listed on Miami’s roster as of Tuesday.
Chadarius Townsend, Tanner, Alabama, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore: Townsend appeared in 12 games on special teams for Alabama. He moved from wide receiver to running back this offseason. Running back depth could be an issue for Alabama, which lost two starters from last year’s team. Alabama’s five-star running back, Trey Sanders, is also out for the year. Townsend rushed for 30 yards on four carries in Alabama’s spring game.
Freshman
Kannon Biggs, Athens, Troy, offensive lineman, freshman: Biggs was an All-State honorable mention in Class 6A last season. He was credited with 20 pancake blocks. Biggs will wear No. 75 for the Trojans.
Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, UNA, defensive line, redshirt freshman: Beddingfield didn’t appear in any of the Lions’ games last year and was redshirted.
Riely Evans, R.A. Hubbard, UNA, defensive back, freshman: Evans was an All-State honorable mention as an athlete in Class 1A. He is listed as a defensive back for UNA. His number has not been listed on the roster as of Tuesday.
Jordan Flack, Brewer, Western Kentucky, offensive line, freshman: Flack was a first-team All-State selection for Class 5A. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman will wear No. 78 for the Hilltoppers.
Trent Grisham, East Limestone, UNA, freshman, offensive line, redshirt freshman: Grisham didn’t appear in any of the Lions’ games last year and was redshirted.
Jackson Hall, Decatur, Jacksonville State, offensive lineman, freshman: Hall was a first-team All-State selection for the Red Raiders. He will wear No. 61. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 310 pounds on Jacksonville State’s roster.
Josh Marsh, Decatur, Auburn, linebacker, redshirt freshman: Marsh saw his first action of the 2018 season against Alabama State. He record a tackle and forced a fumble in that game. Marsh is expected to be third on the depth chart in Auburn’s weakside linebacker slot for the 2019 season.
Kevin Penn, Austin, UAB, defensive line, freshman: Penn was a second-team All-State selection in Class 7A last season. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle will wear No, 92 for the Blazers.
Ethan Rinke, Athens, Tennessee, defensive lineman, freshman: Rinke was a second-team All-State defensive lineman last season. He will wear No. 56 for the Volunteers.
Antonio Robinson, Austin, Coastal Carolina, running back, redshirt freshman: Coastal Carolina redshirted Robinson last season. Robinson rushed for 1,391 yards and 21 touchdowns his senior year at Austin despite sharing a backfield with Martin.
Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida-Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman: Robinson saw action in one game. Florida Atlantic redshirted him for the 2018 season.
Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman: The two-time All-State selection will wear No. 18 for the Trojans. He had 36 tackles and three interceptions last year.
Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman: Swoopes was a first-team All-State selection in Class 6A last year as an athlete. He is listed as a cornerback for the Blazers. He will wear No. 33.
— Matthew Speakman
