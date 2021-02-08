Here’s the schedule for local teams in area tournament play tonight. Because of COVID precautions, each game is being played on the home court of the highest seeded team.
Today
Class 5A, Area 14 girls: Brewer at Fairview, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 girls: West Morgan at West Limestone, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 girls: East Lawrence at Phil Campbell, 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 girls: Vinemont at Danville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 girls: Addison at Falkville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Whitesburg Christian at Hatton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Tharptown at Tanner, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 girls: Athens Bible at Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.
