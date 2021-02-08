D201122 west morgan vs westminster (copy)
Buy Now

West Morgan's Brandy Hernandez (12) drives the ball as Westminster Christian's Saryah Martin closes in during a November game at West Morgan High School. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Here’s the schedule for local teams in area tournament play tonight. Because of COVID precautions, each game is being played on the home court of the highest seeded team.

Today

Class 5A, Area 14 girls: Brewer at Fairview, 6 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 15 girls: West Morgan at West Limestone, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 15 girls: East Lawrence at Phil Campbell, 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 15 girls: Vinemont at Danville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 13 girls: Addison at Falkville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Whitesburg Christian at Hatton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Tharptown at Tanner, 7 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 15 girls: Athens Bible at Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

 david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.