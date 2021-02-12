Here’s the complete list of scores from Thursday’s games along with the schedule for Friday and Saturday.
One change in the schedule has the Hartselle boys hosting Muscle Shoals tonight instead of Saturday due to weather concerns. The Hartselle girls host Muscle Shoals at 5 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 7. The gym will be cleared after the first game.
Because of COVID, each game is being played on the home court of the highest seeded team. Teams advancing out of the area tournaments must win two sub-regional round games to advance to the regional championship. Sub-regional play begins Monday for girls and Tuesday for boys.
Thursday’s results
Class 5A, Area 15 girls: Finals, Lawrence County 69, West Point 57
Class 4A, Area 15 girls: Finals, West Limestone 52, Brooks 48
Class 3A, Area 15 girls: Finals, Phil Campbell 61, Danville 37
Class 3A, Area 16 girls: Finals, Lauderdale County 59, Elkmont 24
Class 2A, Area 13 girls: Finals, Cold Springs 63, Falkville 53 OT
Class 2A, Area 14 girls: Finals, Hatton 90, Tanner 50
Class 1A, Area 15 girls: Finals, Decatur Heritage 64, Lindsay Lane 45
Tonight’s games
Class 7A, Area 8 girls: Finals, James Clemens at Austin, 6 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 girls: Finals, Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, 5 p.m.
Class 6A, Area 14 boys: Finals, Muscle Shoals at Hartselle, 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 16 girls: Finals, East Limestone at Mae Jemison, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 girls: Finals, Saint John Paul II at Priceville, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 15 boys: Finals, West Morgan at Brooks, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 16 boys: Finals, Elkmont at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 boys: Finals, East Lawrence at Danville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 14 boys: Finals, Whitesburg Christian at Hatton, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 16 girls: Finals, Shoals Christian at R.A. Hubbard, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 15 boys: Finals, Oakwood at Decatur Heritage, 6 p.m.
Saturday's games
Class 5A, Area 14 boys: Finals, Brewer at Guntersville, 7 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 16 boys: Finals, Covenant Christian at R.A. Hubbard, 5:30 p.m.
