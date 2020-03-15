CLASS 7A BOYS

First-team All-State

Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen, So., F, 6-6

Colby Jones, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 6-5

Riley Leonard, Fairhope, Jr., G, 6-5

Duke Miles, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 6-2

Jalen Myers, Bob Jones, Sr., G, 6-7

Second-team All-State

Dee Beckwith, Florence, Sr., F-G, 6-4

D.J. Fairley, Hoover, Jr., G, 6-1

Luke Guyette, Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-1

Zane Nelson, Oak Mountain, Sr., G, 6-3

Tim Williams, Mary Montgomery, Sr., F, 6-5

Third-team All-State

Holt Bashinsky, Mountain Brook, Sr., G, 6-5

Christian Bedgood, Baker, Jr., G, 5-8

Cam Crawford, Spain Park, Jr., G-F, 6-4

Rongie Gordon, Jeff Davis, Sr., F, 6-8

*Kelton Petty, Austin, Jr., G, 6-1

--

Honorable mention

Demarshia Davis, Lee-Montgomery, Sr., G, 5-8

Tyrese Elliott, Sparkman, So., G, 6-2

Hunter Ivy, Fairhope, So., G, 6-2

Cole LaRue, McGill-Toolen, Sr., C, 6-9

Coach of the year

Solomon Johnson, Fairhope

CLASS 6A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

Mikey McIntosh, Muscle Shoals, Sr., F, 6-5

Aaron Powe, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 6-0

*Brody Peebles, Hartselle, Jr., G, 6-2

Tony Toney, Mae Jemison, Sr., G, 6-2

Kam Woods, Pinson Valley, Sr., G, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Trinity Bell, Albertville, Jr., F-C, 6-7

Taye Fields, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-4

Zondrick Garrett, Oxford, Sr., F, 6-7

Isaiah Sims, Shades Valley, Sr., G, 6-4

Eiszeric Thomas, Eufaula, Sr., F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Antwan Burnett, Sidney Lanier, Sr., F, 6-5

Demetrice Hardin, B.C. Rain, Sr., G, 5-11

Jamal Mott, Huffman, Sr. G, 6-0

RayQuan Taylor, Carver-Montgomery, Jr., F-C, 6-8

Thaddeus Williams, Bessemer City, Sr., G, 5-10

Honorable mention

Jabre Barber, Dothan, Sr., G, 5-10

Kaleb Brown, Lee-Huntsville, Jr., G, 6-6

DeiMarkus Sewel, Baldwin Co., Sr., F-C, 6-7

Sam Youngblood, McAdory, Sr., G, 6-3

Coach of the year

*Faron Key, Hartselle

--

CLASS 5A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

--

*Xavier Griffith, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-5

KeShawn Murphy, Ramsay, Jr., F, 6-10

Reginald Perry, Fairfield, Sr., C, 6-7

Kelvon Townsend, Woodlawn, Jr., F, 6-4

Landan Williams, Alexandria, Jr., C, 6-7

Second-team All-State

Zamari Brown, Marbury, Sr., G, 6-1

Jordan Chatman, Center Point, Sr., F, 6-4

Shannon Grant, Sylacauga, Sr., C, 6-10

*Austin Harvell, East Limestone, Sr., F, 6-6

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove, Jr., F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Jadakiss Anderson, Greenville, Sr., G, 6-4

Isaiah Davis, Fairfield, Sr., G, 6-3

Jamicah Humphery, Tallassee, Jr., G, 5-10

Jailyn Murray, LeFlore, Jr., F, 6-7

Jay Sinclair, Beauregard, Jr., G, 6-2

Honorable mention

Caullin Lacy, Faith Academy, Sr., G, 5-10

Vincent Reeves Jr., Wenonah, Jr., G, 6-4

*Malik Strickland, Lawrence Co., Sr., G, 6-2

--

Coach of the year

Maurice Ford, Fairfield

CLASS 4A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

Jordan Bell, Williamson, Jr., F, 6-4

Trey Bonham, UMS-Wright, Sr., G, 5-11

Justin Bufford, Catholic-Montgomery, Sr., G-F, 6-6

Antonio Kite, Anniston, So., G, 6-2

Kobe Simmons, Talladega, So., G, 6-4

Second-team All-State

Brody Baker, White Plains, Sr., F, 6-4

Patrick Burke, Headland, So., G, 6-1

Quandre Burroughs, Clarke Co., Jr, G, 5-9

Cole Maddox, Good Hope, Sr., G, 6-3

Kedrick Turnipseed, Sumter Central, Sr., G, 6-2

Third-team All-State

Martez Jones Jr., BTW-Tuskegee, Sr., F, 6-5

Donavon McCain, Jacksonville, Sr., F, 6-4

Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley, So., G, 6-3

Knute Wood, Brooks, So., G, 6-3

Robert Woodyard, Williamson, So., F, 6-2

Honorable mention

*River Helms, West Limestone, Jr., F, 6-4

Elijah McClain, Andalusia, Sr., G, 5-11

*K.J. Melson, Danville, Jr., G, 5-11

Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co., So., G, 6-7

Coach of the year

Shumbe Hunter, Williamson

CLASS 3A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

Andres Burney, Pike Co., Sr., C, 6-8

Kyler Chaney, Holly Pond, Sr., F, 6-2

Cole Millican, Plainview, So., G, 6-1

Alex Odam, Piedmont, Fr., G, 6-2

Connor Smith, Lauderdale Co., Sr., G, 6-1

Second-team All-State

Caleb Lewis, New Hope, Sr., G, 5-11

Jamarion Ryans, Hale Co., So., G, 5-11

Silas Thompson, Piedmont, Sr., F, 6-3

Kane West, Lexington, Sr., C, 6-4

Braxton Williams, Thomasville, Sr., F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

Skylar Hice, Oakman, Sr., G, 5-10

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Christian, Jr., F, 6-3

Harrison Wallace, Pike Road, Jr., G, 6-2

Tristan Willingham, Plainview, Sr., G, 5-10

Braydon Whitaker, Slocomb, Sr., G, 5-11

Honorable mention

Oliver Bear, Montgomery Academy, Sr., G, 5-10

Graham Bradford, Winfield, Jr., F, 5-11

Jacob Comer, Prattville Christian, Jr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Stephen Chandler, Hanceville

CLASS 2A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

Tae Burton, LaFayette, Sr., G, 6-2

J.D. Davison, Calhoun, Jr., G, 6-3

Noel Jones, Central-Coosa, Sr., F, 6-2

Kedarieon Rabb, J.U. Blacksher, Jr, G, 6-4

Ralpheal Williams, Barbour Co., Sr., F, 6-6

Second-team All-State

Parker Godwin, Fyffe, Jr., G, 6-2

Ryshod Keith, Vincent, Sr., G, 6-3

*JJ Jones, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-4

Russ Marr, North Sand Mountain, Jr., G-F, 6-2

Willie Screws, Barbour Co., Sr., G-F, 6-4

Third-team All-State

*Malik Atkins, Tanner, Sr., F, 6-1

Corey Boston, LaFayette, Sr., G, 5-11

Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co., So., G, 6-2

Isaac Jones, Collinsville, Sr., G, 6-2

Braden Ray, Red Bay, Jr., F, 6-5

Honorable mention

Cade Ballenger, Sand Rock, Jr., G, 6-0

Devin Doss, Sheffield, So., F, 6-3

Tomar Hobdy, Daleville, So., G, 5-10

Coach of the year

Ervin Starr, Calhoun

CLASS 1A BOYS

--

First-team All-State

*Tommy Murr, Lindsay Lane, Sr., G, 6-1

Martavius Payton, Georgiana, Sr., F, 6-6

Jawan Petty, Pickens Co., Sr., F, 6-3

*GianCarlo Valdez, Decatur Heritage, Sr., G, 6-3

Chase Vinson, Jacksonville Christian, Sr., C, 6-7

Second-team All-State

Rashaad Coleman, Florala, Jr., G, 5-10

Kintavious Dozier, Lanett, Jr., G, 5-10

Arayvion Jones, Keith, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Weston Kirk, Spring Garden, Jr., F, 6-0

DeWaun Stubbs, Autaugaville, Jr., F, 6-8

Third-team All-State

Zameron Boozer, Lanett, Sr., F, 6-8

Billy Burnett, Brantley, Sr., G-F, 6-2

Titus Griffin, Covenant Christian, Sr., G, 6-1

Trey Lewis, Millry, Sr., G, 6-1

Jakavian Mayhand, Francis Marion, Sr., G-F, 6-3

Honorable mention

Jackson Abbott, Maplesville, Jr., G-F, 6-4

Javion Belle, Pickens Co., So., G, 6-1

Will Bonner, Belgreen, Sr., G, 5-11

Ryley Kirk, Spring Garden, Jr., G, 5-9

Coach of the year

Tommy Miller, Jacksonville Christian

AISA BOYS

--

First-team All-State

Tyree Curry, Evangel Christian, Jr., G, 6-0

Phil McDuff, Tuscaloosa Academy, Sr., F, 6-1

Octavious Palmer, Autauga Academy, Sr., F, 6-5

Tiquale Taylor, Escambia Academy, Sr., G, 6-3

Kurt Tucker, Southern Academy, Sr, G, 6-5

Second-team All-State

Payton Allen, Chambers Academy, Jr., G, 6-4

Jack Anderson, Northside Methodist, Sr., G, 6-3

Devantae Bowick, Lakeside, Sr., F, 6-0

Landis Boyd, Glenwood, Sr., F, 6-3

Sam Rowley, Tuscaloosa Academy, Jr., G, 6-3

Third-team All-State

Jackson Blalock, Abbeville Christian, Sr., G, 6-3

Jakolvian Johnson, Evangel Christian, Sr., C, 6-6

Jeremy Lee, Morgan Academy, Sr., G, 5-11

Will Norris, Monroe Academy, Sr, G, 5-10

Francis Okeyia, Springwood, Sr., F, 6-5

Honorable mention

--

Javon Christian, Pike Liberal Arts, Jr., G, 6-0

Holden Hollingshead, Hooper, Sr., G, 6-0

Robert Stewart, Edgewood, Sr., G, 6-0

David Werking Jr., Evangel Christian, Sr., G, 6-1

Coach of the year

Tom Clements, Lakeside

