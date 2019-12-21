ATHENS — Athens took advantage of home court in its first game of the Pepsi Challenge against Saint John Paul II on Friday. The Golden Eagles came back from a 12-point deficit to win 65-60 during the second day of action in a tournament that features 11 teams from the Decatur and Huntsville areas.
“We had some horrific turnovers and played ugly basketball in the first half,” Athens coach Stace Tedford said. “I though in the second half, we took care of the ball better. We guarded better and had more intensity.”
Saint John Paul II (6-4) led for nearly the entire first half and for most of the third quarter before Athens (5-6) flipped a switch. The Golden Eagles trailed by nine at halftime but held a 3-point lead going into the fourth quarter. That was thanks to a 16-1 run that senior Antonio Shoulders kick-started with a layup.
Senior Braden Gross and junior Tyree Patterson traded baskets to keep the run going. Athens held Saint John Paul II to just six points during the third.
“We have to start faster,” Gross said. “It takes us a little while to get our motor going. Once we get it going, we’re a good team.”
Athens’ home win was the second game of the day and the fifth of 10 games overall at the Pepsi Challenge, which started on Thursday. James Clemens won the first game of the day by beating Decatur Heritage 52-48. Austin beat Grissom 75-66 in the final game of the day.
Athens closed out its first game of the tournament the way a home team should. It led by seven in the fourth before Saint John Paul II cut it back to a three-point game. Gross and senior Keenan Hambrick, who had nine points, made four free throws to finish it out.
“(Free throws) have been our Achilles Heel,” Tedford said. “We lost a game at Russellville where we 3 of 10 in the last minute of the game. We’ve been working on it, and our guys have zeroed in.”
Gross finished with 14 points for Athens. Patterson had 16, and Shoulders scored 13 points. Junior Seth Brown led the Falcons with 18 points.
Athens will test its home court again today against Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Saint John Paul II will face Austin in the game before at 6 p.m.
--
Austin 75, Grissom 66: Austin (11-5) went on a 20-5 run in the third quarter after trailing by one point at halftime to take control. Junior Kelton Petty scored 17 of his 25 points in that decisive third quarter. He knocked down five 3-pointers during that stretch and made seven overall.
“They left Kelton open, and that’s what really got our run going,” Austin coach Major Deacon said. “They left him open, and he made some big-time shots.”
Austin trailed 33-32 after it was 14-14 at the end of the first. Austin then led 59-53 at the end of the third and by nine with four minutes left.
Junior Winston Lyle and senior Caleb Carter each had 15 points. Freshman RJ Johnson had a game-high 29 points for Grissom (6-9).
--
James Clemens 52, Decatur Heritage 48: Senior GianCarlo Valdez scored a game-high 28 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals, but a slow start plagued the Eagles. James Clemens led 16-4 after the first quarter.
“We looked scared to death to play,” Decatur Heritage coach Jason Marshall said. “That’s not who we are.”
Decatur Heritage scored 16 points in the first half and 32 points in the second half. Sophomore Jordan Burks had 11 points. Decatur Heritage turned the ball over 17 times.
James Clemens led 27-16 at halftime and 42-35 after three quarters. The Eagles had a shot to take the lead after being down 49-48 with under a minute left but turned the ball over. Junior Kaleb Green led the Jets with 20 points.
Decatur Heritage (6-4) faces Austin in the Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville on Dec. 26 for its next game. James Clemens (4-7) plays Decatur at 1:30 p.m. today in the Pepsi Challenge.
