HUNTSVILLE — Athens Bible School and Lawrence County punched tickets to next week’s state volleyball tournament in Birmingham on Thursday, each winning a pair of matches at the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center.
Teams must win two games at the Super Regional to advance to the state tournament. Winning teams will return to Huntsville today to play for seeding at the state tournament.
Athens Bible school, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, started the day with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-14) sweep of Marion County. The Trojans followed that with a 3-2 (25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 17-25, 16-14) win over second-ranked Lindsay Lane in one of the closest matches of the day in any classification.
Lindsay Lane played Athens Bible after a 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-12) win over Sacred Heart.
Lawrence County, ranked fifth in Class 5A, advanced with 3-0 sweeps of Mortimer Jordan (25-12, 25-18, 25-20) and East Limestone (26-24, 25-23, 25-13).
Izzy Todd led Athens Bible with 47 kills and seven aces on the day.
Mackenzie Davis had 59 assists and 18 kills for the Trojans, while Josie Duke added 27 kills. Annie Simmons had seven kills.
Athens Bible School will begin play for seeding at 12:45 p.m. today against Phillips. The winner of that game will play the winner of Donoho-Spring Garden at 5 p.m.
Lawrence County will play Alexandria at 12:45 p.m., with the winner advancing to play the winner of Guntersville-Jasper at 5 p.m.
In Class 5A, East Limestone defeated Pleasant Grove 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-22) before falling to Lawrence County. Brewer also picked up a win, beating St. Clair County 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-16) before falling to Alexandria.
Danville and West Morgan each picked up wins in 4A, with Danville beating Fayette County (3-0) before falling to Brooks (3-0) and West Morgan beating Curry (3-1) before falling to Jacksonville (3-0).
Elkmont, also playing in 4A, was also swept by Jacksonville. Falkville (1A) was swept by Meek.
Hartselle (6A), Athens (6A), Hatton (2A) and Decatur Heritage (2A) begin Super Regional play today. Class 2A games begin at 9 a.m., with winners playing at 2 p.m. Class 6A games are scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. with winners playing at 3:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane runners fare well in Scottsboro
A pair of Lindsay Lane runners claimed top-five finishes at Thursday’s Scottsboro Second Chance Invitational at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Brady Anderson finished the boys 1A-3A race with a time of 17:41.90, which was good for sixth place out of 80 total runners. Sydney Perkins clocked a time of 21:55.34 in the girls 1A-3A race, good for fifth place out of 45 runners.
Lindsay Lane’s Henry Woodall finished 12th in the boys race with a time of 18:32.91, while Clements’ Andrew Bates finished 24th with a time of 19:57.06.
Sophia Thackston (Lindsay Lane) finished 18th in the girls race with a time of 24:37.26.
