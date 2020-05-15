Pugh, Corneil, Price and Hagewood may look like the name of a law firm.
What it really is though, is a group of four former Athens Bible School baseball players who were each named The Daily’s Class 1A-4A Player of the Year at some time during the last 20 years.
They are Jordan Pugh (2009), Carter Corneil (2014), A.J Price (2010) and Jacob Hagewood (2013). They were key players in an amazing run of success for Athens Bible.
The four also received the most votes in the first round of the Favorite Players of the Year from the 2000s voting. They advance to the semifinals along with West Morgan’s Parker Henson and Trey Mathis, Elkmont’s Brandon Turner, and Hatton’s Donovan Hand.
Athens Bible won the Class 1A state championship in 2008. The Trojans also advanced to the state finals in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2014.
Starting today, you can vote in the semifinals for Class 1A-4A baseball by going to decaturdaily.com. There will be two groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The three players with the most votes advance to the finals that begin next week.
While Athens Bible may seem to have a stranglehold on this competition, don’t count out the other four players. Mathis and Henson got strong support from the West Morgan community. Turner was fifth in voting, and his big season came way back in 2001.
Hatton’s Hand has something over the whole group. After starring in college at Jacksonville State, he played pro ball and pitched briefly in the major leagues for Milwaukee in 2013 and Cincinnati in 2015.
The voting for Class 5A-7A baseball started Wednesday and ends today. The contest for Class 5A-7A softball ends Saturday. The semifinals for Class 1A-4A softball begin Sunday.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.