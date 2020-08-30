ATHENS — The mistakes were too much for the Athens Golden Eagles on Saturday night, and it meant a loss to start their season.
In a special Saturday season opener for both teams, James Clemens came away with a comfortable win, 22-0.
“It’s hard to overcome those mistakes. I don’t want this to sound the wrong way, but I’m not worried about that score,” said Athens head coach Cody Gross. “That score is not indicative of this game. We were there, but we made a lot of mistakes.”
The mistakes started on the first drive with a bad snap on a punt going out the back of the end zone.
It continued on the next drive when, instead of taking a possible 7-2 lead, the Eagles fumbled into the end zone.
Meanwhile, James Clemens strung together two touchdowns, passes of 21 and 45 yards, to take a 15-0 lead.
Athens had a chance to cut the lead before halftime, but a fourth down trick touchdown pass from Jalen Jude to Chris Carden was called back due to an illegal pass.
The Jets added another score in the fourth quarter and went on to win 22-0.
Despite the loss, Gross thinks there’s plenty of potential for a good season.
“There’s no excuses. We have a lot of things to clean up, lot we have to work on,” he said. “But I thought we did some good things, and I think we’re still in good shape to have a great season."
• Ardmore 53, Elkmont 12: The host Tigers spent Saturday afternoon taking the 75th renewal of this rivalry.
Ardmore quarterback Owen Doss threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third on a seven-yard run while rushing for 135 yards all in the first half. Doss’ touchdown passes covered 40 yards to Connor Harbin and 15 to Cason Hodges.
Also scoring for Ardmore was Chris Allen on a three-yard run and a 95-yard kickoff return. Thomas Colston had a 12-yard TD run, and Luke Hogan had a 52-yard scoring run.
Ardmore held Elkmont to minus six yards of offense in the first half.
The Red Devils’ touchdowns came in the fourth quarter on passes from Ty Roberts to Hunter Broadway for 75 yards and Nick Chambless for 35 yards.
The series now stands in Ardmore’s favor at 48-27. The Tigers have won the last six meetings and eight of the last nine.
Ardmore (2-0) hosts Brewer on Friday in a Class 5A, Region 8 game. Elkmont (0-2) travels to Phil Campbell for a Class 3A, Region 8 game.
