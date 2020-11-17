Next stop for the basketball career of Athens’ Caroline Bachus is going to be Wake Forest.
The Athens junior announced her commitment to the ACC program on social media Tuesday afternoon.
“Everything God was preparing me for was worth the wait! Committed to Wake Forest University #ACC," she posted.
The 6-foot-2 Bachus is ranked No. 44 in the Blue Stars ranking. She has battled back from two ACL injuries in her high school career.
She chose Wake Forest over many schools, including Ole Miss, which was the first to offer after her eighth grade season.
Bachus played at West Limestone in grades seven to nine. She transferred to Athens for her sophomore season. She was a Class 4A All-State selection as a freshman at West Limestone while averaging 19 points and 14 points a game.
Last year at Athens, Bachus was a second-team Class 6A All-State selection while averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds a game. She was The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year.
Athens went 23-6 last season and advanced to the Northwest Regional.
