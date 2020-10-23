The Athens Golden Eagles were winners times two on Friday night.
First, the Golden Eagles beat Decatur, 31-17, at Ogle Stadium.
Then just minutes after the game ended, Athens coaches got the news that Cullman beat Muscle Shoals on a field goal on the game’s last play.
The win over Decatur gives Athens (7-3, 6-1) home field in the first round of the playoffs.
Cullman's win over Muscle Shoals gives Athens the Class 6A, Region 8 championship. That’s Athens’ first region championship since 2000, when the Golden Eagles played in Class 5A.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work by a lot of good people to get to this point,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “It’s a great moment for our program.”
The hero of the night on the field for the Golden Eagles was Cal George. The starting linebacker took on the added duties of starting quarterback when starter Jordan Scott was unable to play.
George threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Jude in the first half. He kept the offense moving on a night when star running back Jaylen Gilbert played just a few snaps in the first half. George played all but two snaps on defense and also played on the kickoff team.
“He played both ways in a 6A football game,” Gross said. “That’s amazing. You don’t see that much anymore.”
The last time George was on the field at Ogle Stadium, he was a backup quarterback at Hartselle in 2018 when the Tigers won the Class 6A, Region 7 championship. He transferred to Athens this year to compete for the quarterback job.
“When it looked like it was Jordan’s job, I asked Coach Gross to let me play somewhere so I could help the team win,” George said. “It was a lot of fun tonight.”
Decatur played one of its best games of the season against one of its oldest rivals. The offense moved the ball and the defense stopped the Athens offense as well as any team has this season, but mistakes killed the Red Raiders.
Athens’s Jeremiah Rice ran the opening kickoff back 86 yards to put the Golden Eagles up 7-0. A 70-yard punt return by Athens’ Avonte Thompson set up four-play, 30-yard scoring drive that ended with a Dylan Roper’s 18-yard scoring run. That made it 21-10 late in the second quarter.
Decatur moved the ball to the Athens 14 with 24 seconds left in the first half. The Red Raiders ran two plays, but the clock ran out before they could attempt a field goal.
Late in the third quarter, a Decatur fumble gave Athens the ball at the Red Raiders’ 8. Two players later, Jaym’n Draper scored to put Athens up 28-10.
Decatur cut the lead to 28-17 on Grayson Vermeire’s 23-yard run. There was 10:25 left in the game, but the Red Raiders failed to threaten on their last two possessions.
“We had things going our way and just could not capitalize,” Decatur head coach Jere Adcock said. “It was real frustrating. The kicking game and the lack of ball security really hurt us.”
Decatur’s other points came on a 25-yard field goal by Owan Poovey and a 13-yard pass from Vermeire to Ethan Bates.
Athens has now won four straight vs. Decatur. That’s a first for the Golden Eagles. Athens had two previous three-game winning streaks over Decatur in 1980-82 and 1956-58.
Decatur (2-7, 2-5) closes out the season vs. Huntsville next Thursday at Milton Frank Stadium.
Athens is open next week and will prepare for its first-round playoff game against the No. 4 team from Region 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.