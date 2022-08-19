ATHENS — The local hospital in Athens is the sponsor of touchdowns scored by the Golden Eagles.
That means when Athens scores a touchdown, the hospital gets its name mentioned for a sponsoring fee.
The hospital probably got more than it bargained for in Athens’ season opener Thursday night vs. East Limestone.
The Golden Eagles beat their neighbors from the east, 49-14, in the season opener for both teams. That’s seven touchdowns and seven mentions for the hospital.
Athens got all its touchdowns in the first half to lead 49-7 at halftime. The Golden Eagles had eight possessions in the first half. One ended with a punt. By then Athens already was up 22-7.
In the first half, Athens running back Larry Howard ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Brogan Gross threw three touchdown passes.
This was the start of Cody Gross’s seventh season as Athens head coach. The Golden Eagles were 2-4 in six previous season openers in Gross’ tenure. Last season, Athens beat Fort Payne, 41-40, at home in the season opener.
“It was a great night for high school football,” Gross said. “I’m really proud of the great support we had from our crowd. I was proud of our guys for making some big plays.”
The game marked Clint Woodfin’s debut as head coach at East Limestone. In June, he replaced Jeff Pugh, who resigned in May after 16 years with a 95-79 record.
Howard got the game’s first two touchdowns, both on runs of four yards each. He added a third touchdown in the second quarter on a 22-yard run.
Gross connected on a 32-yard touchdown to AJ Buiniskis to put Athens up 22-0. He had two more scoring passes to Johnson Speegle for 18 and 26 yards. The 26-yard catch in the end zone came after a defender had tipped the ball in the air.
Athens’ final touchdown came on a two-yard run by Buinskis late in the second quarter.
East Limestone’s lone touchdown in the first half came on a 13-yard run by Jonathan Speegle. The Indians scored the only touchdown of the second half on a two-yard run by Speegle.
Both teams were missing key offensive players. East Limestone running back Fortune Wheeler and Athens running back Kameron Gatewood sat out due to injuries.
This was the 15th meeting in this rivalry that was first played in 2006. Athens holds a 9-6 advantage. The Golden Eagles have won the last five meetings. East Limestone’s last win over Athens came in 2015, 14-0.
East Limestone has its home opener next Friday vs. Central Florence. The Indians open Class 5A, Region 8 play the next week with a trip to Fairview.
Athens travels to Madison next Friday to play Class 7A Bob Jones at Madison City Stadium. The Golden Eagles begin Class 6A, Region 7 play the next week with a trip to Decatur.
