There’s a reason why Huntsville High calls its volleyball tournament the Ironman.
It takes exceptional strength to survive to the end, let alone win it.
Class 6A Athens (13-7) made it to the finals Saturday before falling in the finals to 7A Sparkman 25-20, 25-19 on Saturday.
In pool play, the Golden Eagles knocked off Cullman 25-19, 25-21, 25-22, Grissom 18-25, 25-22, 15-5, and Madison Academy 25-21, 25-23. Athens lost to Hazel Green 22-25, 25-22, 15-12 to Hazel Green and 26-24, 25-20 to James Clemens.
Bracket play saw Athens advance past Brooks 25-14, 25-15, Arab 23-25, 25-15, 15-7, and James Clemens 15-25, 25-17, 15-7.
Senior Jillian Vickers totaled 140 kills and 64 digs, freshman Riley Love 251 assists and 46 digs, senior Jordyn Johnson 51 kills and 62 digs, junior Chloe Jackson 45 kills and 40 digs and sophomore Amari Benford 73 digs.
---
• Austin goes 3-2 at West Morgan: The Black Bears advanced to the finals of the West Morgan tournament before falling 25-23, 21-25, 15-11 to the host Rebels.
The Black Bears advanced to the finals with wins over Falkville (25-14, 25-9), Ardmore (25-20, 27-25) and Lawrence County (25-20, 25-22). Priceville beat Austin 25-19, 28-26.
Junior Jakaya Smith totaled 38 kills and 55 digs, senior Katie Davis 29 kills and 24 digs, senior Madison Williams 35 digs and 26 kills, junior Emily Overstreet 88 assists and junior Summer Sutherlin 46 digs.
---
• Decatur competes at West Morgan: West Limestone edged Decatur 23-25, 26-24, 15-7 in the West Morgan tournament. Westminster Christian and Rogers both took 2-0 wins over Decatur.
