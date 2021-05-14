FLORENCE — Punching your ticket to the state softball tournament is always a sweet moment. But when you get a revenge win to do it, it’s even sweeter.
Less than 24 hours after Hartselle came from behind to stun Athens in the winner’s bracket of the 6A North softball tournament, the Golden Eagles got their pay back.
The No. 1 ranked team in 6A defeated Hartselle 5-1, claiming their spot in Oxford, home of this year’s state softball tournaments.
“We kept thinking that Hartselle just had our number,” said Athens head coach Thad Prater. “But as the game went on, the girls' confidence just kept building. Our hitting was there, and our pitcher did great in the circle. It was all you could ask for as a coach.”
Jordyn Johnson, Morgan Stiles and Emily Simon all hit home runs.
“It made the win so much better,” Simon said of beating Hartselle, “Knowing that we can come out and beat any team, that’s a big confidence boost.”
Simon was also the game’s winning pitcher. After giving up 12 hits and seven runs in the previous matchup with the Tigers, she finished Thursday’s game allowing just four hits and one run.
“I was hitting my spots,” Simon said. “Anything he called, I was hitting it.”
Athens advances to the 6A state tournament, which will be held next week at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
--
Class 5A
--
Ardmore 4, Corner 3: The Ardmore Tigers also moved on to the state tournament.
In the finals of the loser’s bracket, Ardmore overcame a 3-1 deficit to edge out the Yellow Jackets and earn the final 5A bid from the North.
Briona Daily and Sydney Sanders led the Tigers with a hit and an RBI each.
--
Corner 8, East Limestone 7: East Limestone lost a heartbreaker as Corner walked off in the 10th inning to end the Indians season.
Mallory Jo Mitchell led the team with two hits and three RBIs.
--
Class 6A
--
Athens 19, Cullman 4: Haley Waggoner had three hits and five RBIs as Athens run ruled Cullman in four innings.
--
Athens 10, Scottsboro 5: Haley Waggoner finished with two hits and four RBIs to life Athens to a win over Scottsboro.
Morgan Stiles had two hits and three RBIs.
--
Hazel Green 10, Hartselle 3: Hazel Green exploded with nine runs in the third and fourth innings to grab the first 6A north qualifier spot for the state tournament.
Kaelyn Jones led Hartselle with four hits and an RBI, while Karsi Lentz had three hits.
--
Class 2A
--
Falkville 13, Red Bay 5: Hannah Tillman finished with three hits and four RBIs as the Blue Devils steamrolled Red Bay to advance in the 2A regional tournament.
Brooklyn Melson and Mackenzie Veal also had three hits in the game.
Falkville will take on Hatton today in the loser’s bracket at 10:45 am.
--
Mars Hill 9, Hatton 2: Despite an opening pitch home run from Bradyn Mitchell, the Hornets couldn’t keep up with Mars Hill.
Kailyn Quails and Dagen Brown each had two hits in the game.
The loss drops Hatton to the loser’s bracket where they will play Falkville today.
--
Hatton 15, North Sand Mountain: Mallory Lane had three hits and two RBIs, while Ashlyn Potter and Kailyn Quails both had two hits and three RBIs.
--
Pisgah 3, Falkville 0: Falkville went toe to toe with the No. 1 ranked 2A team in game one of the 2A North Regional.
Sydnee Fitzgerald held the Eagles to just five hits and three runs, including just one run in the first five innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.