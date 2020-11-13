ATHENS — Athens turned in a dominating performance on Thursday, holding Decatur to just six first-half points in a 66-13 win in girls basketball
The Golden Eagles led 26-3 after one quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
Caroline Bachus led Athens with 17 points, while Kyndal Crutcher scored 12.
Talyiah McDonald (11) and Jakanedi Powers (10) also scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles.
Whitley Chapman had nine points for Decatur (2-1), which hosts Huntsville on Tuesday.
--
Decatur boys 62, Athens 61: Shawn Hullett scored 23 points as Decatur improved to 3-0 with an overtime win at Athens on Thursday.
Kobe Johnson had 15 points for the Red Raiders, while Charlie Taylor added nine.
--
Hartselle boys 76, McGill-Toolen 59: Brody Sparks poured in 45 points as Hartselle picked up a big win over Class 7A McGill-Toolen on Thursday.
Luke Ward had nine points for the Tigers, while Kiah Key added eight points, five assists and four rebounds.
--
Clements boys 77, Lindsay Lane 41: Dylan Patrick and JT Farrar combined to score 41 points for Clements on Thursday.
Patrick finished with a game-high 21 points for the Colts, while Farrar added 20. Deontae Crenshaw and Hunter Hall had nine points each.
Clements led 49-25 at halftime.
Charlie Morrison had 17 points for Lindsay Lane.
--
Elkmont boys 64, Addison 51: Four Elkmont players scored in double figures as the Red Devils opened their season Thursday with a win.
Layton Smith led Elkmont with 15 points, while Ryan Boyd and Mykell Murrah added 14 points each. Hunter Broadway had 12 points for the Red Devils, who led 15-9 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
Elkmont plays at Randolph on Tuesday.
--
Athens Bible girls 40, Whitesburg Christian 31: Molly Chumbley poured in 22 points as Athens Bible School opened its season with a win on Tuesday.
Eighth grader Brooke Blakely had 12 points for the Trojans, who never trailed and led by double digits throughout the game.
Athens Bible School will travel to St. Bernard on Monday.
--
Whitesburg Christian boys 70, Athens Bible 65: Athens Bible rallied from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull within four points but couldn't get a win in its season opener on Tuesday.
Walker Brand led the Trojans with 24 points. Kacen Pierce had a huge double-double, finishing with 19 points and 22 rebounds, and Brayden Suggs scored 11 points.
Isaiah Matthews had a game-high 32 points for Whitesburg Christian.
--
Athens girls 55, Grissom 31: Bachus had 18 points and eight rebounds as Athens picked up a win over Grissom on Tuesday.
Nahyriah Timmons had eight points, five assists and five steals for the Golden Eagles, while McDonald added nine points. Powers scored seven.
--
Priceville girls 55, Danville 9: Western Kentucky signee Jenna Walker scored a game-high 12 points for Priceville on Tuesday.
Olivian Gann and Zoey Benson each had 10 points for the Bulldogs.
Blayne Godfrey led Danville with five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.