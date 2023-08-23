Lay of the land
Athens is in Class 6A, Region 7 with Columbia, Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle and Muscle Shoals.
--
Head coach
Athens enters its eighth season under head coach Cody Gross. The Golden Eagles are 40-35 with four playoff appearances under Gross.
--
Last season
Athens (5-5, 1-4) finished fifth in Class 6A, Region 7.
--
Words to grow on
After playing several underclassmen last year, the Golden Eagles return a plethora of seniors and juniors with starting experience.
"When I first started at Athens, coach (Jere) Adcock (at Decatur) told me that however many sophomores you start is how many games you lose," Gross said. "There's a lot of truth in that, because you don't have the experience when you're a freshman or sophomore and you're 15 or 16 years old playing against 17- and 18-year-olds.
"We feel like we're more experienced this season, and it's going to make a difference."
--
Quarterback
Athens returns quarterback Brogan Gross. The junior, who is Cody's son, enters his second season as a starter after throwing for 1,845 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games last season.
"He started 10 games last year and one as a freshman and played periodically as a freshman," Cody Gross said. "I probably threw him in some tough spots that weren't fair to a freshman, something I wouldn't have done to anyone else's kid. He's been in a fieldhouse since he was born and has grown up wanting to play this role."
--
Offense
Athens returns its top offensive weapon from a season ago in senior Jayshon Ridgle. Ridgle caught 63 passes for 880 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.
Ridgle recently committed to South Alabama and holds multiple Division I offers.
"He's a state champion in the hurdles, indoor and outdoor, runs a 10.8 100 meter and power-cleans 305 pounds," Gross said. "He's kind of a freak."
Senior Johnson Speegle also returns. A starter since his sophomore year, Speegle caught 22 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns before getting hurt in 2022. Caiden Dumas, another senior who has started since he was a sophomore, will be the third receiver.
At running back, the Golden Eagles will use three seniors: Silas Jones, John Mcintyre and Robert Borden. Borden and Mcintyre played linebacker in 2022, while Jones is a speedster who wasn't on the team last season. Gross said all three bring a different style of running the football.
Senior Daniel Sharp returns at the fullback/H-back position where he's started since he was a sophomore.
Along the offensive line the Golden Eagles will either go with a senior and four juniors or a senior, three juniors and a sophomore.
At left tackle will be Spencer Dowland, a junior with offers from Auburn, Florida State and Ole Miss, among others.
Junior Jeb Shinkunas will start at center, junior Ben Davis will play right tackle and senior Braxton Landtroop will play at one of the guard spots. The last guard spot is between junior Tyler Massey and sophomore Pratt Johnsey.
--
Defense
Gross said the defensive line will be the key to the defense's success.
At nose guard, seniors Jaylon Woods and AI Moore are competing for the starting spot, but both will play. Junior Jerome Malone returns at defensive end and junior Colby Williams will start at the other defensive end position.
Linebacker is the most experienced position, Gross said, and a position that needs "some guys to grow up."
Senior Foster Woodruff was an outside linebacker who has moved to inside linebacker. Sophomores Gavin Rodriguez and Benny Seibert are also in the mix at inside linebacker. At outside linebacker, Jake McDonald moves from his safety spot and senior Malcolm Horton will play the other spot. Gross said Horton is the second fastest player on the team behind Ridgle.
In the secondary, senior David Christopher and junior Walker Harrison both return at safety. Harrison led the team in tackles a season ago with 105.
At cornerback, senior Trey Johnston returns, while junior Jackson Bailey will start at the other spot.
--
Must-see games
In the first four games, Athens plays at East Limestone on Aug. 24, at home vs. Bob Jones on Sept. 1, at home vs. Decatur on Sept. 8 and at Muscle Shoals on Sept. 15. The latter two are both region games.
--
Final word
"With four playoff spots and only six teams in the region, the margin for error is slim," Gross said. "Each game matters and we're prepared for that grinding schedule."
