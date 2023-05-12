It’s back to Oxford for the Athens Golden Eagles.
Last year’s Class 6A softball state champions took a giant step Thursday toward a repeat championship this year.
Coach Travis Barnes’ team completed a 3-0 run to the North Regional championship in Florence with wins Thursday over Hartselle, 9-2, and Hazel Green, 8-2.
No. 2- ranked Athens (43-9) plays No. 4 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (37-11-3) Thursday at 9 a.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.
Class 7A Austin and Class 6A Hartselle both tried to find a way Thursday to earn a trip to Oxford, but both fell short. After opening with a win over Huntsville, Austin lost to Sparkman in the championship game and then fell to Huntsville in the loser’s bracket.
Hartselle started the day with the 9-2 loss to Athens. It was a completion of a game that started Wednesday afternoon, but was delayed by weather after four innings.
The Tigers rebounded from the loss with a win over Buckhorn, 12-2, but lost in the next elimination game to Mortimer Jordan, 12-2. No. 3-ranked Hartselle finished at 34-16-1.
--
Athens 8, Hazel Green 2: The Golden Eagles dominated the championship game behind Mya Clark’s pitching and hitting. Clark went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Clark was even more impressive in the pitching circle. Hazel Green had seven hits, but just one extra base hit. She struck out two and walked just one.
In Athens’ three wins, Clark pitched all 25 innings, allowed just four earned runs, struck out 18 and walked six.
--
Athens 9, Hartselle 2: Halley Waggoner had the distinction of hitting two home runs in the same game on two different days.
The Athens catcher hit a two-run homer in the second inning on Wednesday before the rain forced the final three innings to be played Thursday morning. Then in the sixth inning Thursday, Waggoner crushed a three-run home run.
Athens had seven hits and six were for extra bases, including doubles by Cori Campbell, Morgan Stiles and Abby Tucker each hit doubles. Athens pitcher Mya Clark held Hartselle to just five singles.
--
Austin 10, Huntsville 0: Pitcher Sydra Pendleton limited Huntsville to three hits in the five-inning game. Kinsley Higdon drove in three runs and Kyra Taylor drove in two more. Taylor and Mikaylah Fuqua both had doubles. Six Huntsville errors led to five unearned runs.
--
Sparkman 15, Austin 1: The Senators claimed the North 7A championship with the five-inning victory. Austin was held to one hit. Sparkman had 14 hits, including three home runs.
--
Huntsville 7, Austin 5: The Black Bear fell behind early 4-1 and rallied for three in the sixth to make it close. Austin has 10 hits, including a double by Higdon.
--
Hartselle 12, Buckhorn 2: The Tigers tallied 14 hits in the five-inning game. Britlyn Godfrey went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Winning pitcher Sarah Bowling gave up just four hits.
--
Mortimer Jordan 12, Hartselle 2: Turns out three runs in the bottom of the first was all Mortimer Jordan would need. Blayne Godfrey and VK Hoyle each had two hits for Hartselle.
