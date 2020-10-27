Athens is one of the hottest teams in the area and it has paid off in the latest state rankings.
The Golden Eagles are the No. 9 team in Class 6A. They entered the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings last week at No. 10.
Athens (7-3) has won five straight games in route to the Region 8 championship. It’s the program’s first region championship since 2000. The Golden Eagles host Homewood in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Austin (8-1) remains the No. 8 team in Class 7A. The Black Bears host Mountain Brook, the No. 2 team in Class 6A, on Thursday.
East Lawrence (8-1) stays at No. 10 in Class 3A. The Eagles were scheduled to play Sheffield on Thursday, but Sheffield announced Tuesday it would forfeit the game.
Decatur Heritage (8-2) continues at No. 6 in Class 1A.
Two other area teams received votes, but did not make the Top 10. Falkville (8-1) in Class 2A fell from No. 8 after losing to North Sand Mountain. West Limestone (8-1) received votes in 4A.
Other games scheduled for this week are Decatur at Huntsville on Thursday at Milton Frank Stadium. Other Friday games are Falkville at Winston County, Danville at Lawrence County, St. John Paul II at Priceville, Hatton at Clements, Ardmore at West Limestone, Hanceville at Elkmont, Tanner at Waterloo and R.A. Hubbard at New Hope.
Athens' Jeremiah Rice returns the game's kickoff for a 86-yard touchdown against Decatur at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Malachi Kirby (71) brings down Decatur's Ryan Kirk during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Zachary Siwiec, left, and Jaden Jude celebrate Jude's touchdown during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates is tackled by Athens' Malachi Kirby during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Grayson Vermeire throws a pass during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Dylann Roper carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates (38) celebrates his touchdown with Jack Sturges during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Jamarrie Washington grabs a pass during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Avonte Thompson outruns Decatur defenders as he returns a punt during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Jaden Jude (1) catches a pass fora a touchdown during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur students celebrate a play during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates jumps over an thens defender after catching a pass during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur quarterback Grayson Vermeire kepps the ball for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Ethan Bates is tackled by Athens' Cam Anderson as he carries for a first down during the game at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and
position in last week's poll:
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Thompson (23) 10-0 276 1 2. Hoover 9-1 191 2 3. Hewitt-Trussville 8-2 184 4 4. Theodore 8-1 160 5 5. Daphne 8-1 120 6 6. Auburn 8-1 119 3 7. Central-Phenix City 6-3 100 7 8. Austin 8-1 86 8 9. Fairhope 7-2 40 9 10. James Clemens 8-2 23 10 Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Oxford (23) 8-1 276 1 2. Mountain Brook 7-1 200 2 3. Pinson Valley 7-2 188 3 4. Opelika 7-2 153 4 5. Saraland 8-2 121 5 6. Spanish Fort 7-2 114 7 7. Clay-Chalkville 8-1 107 6 8. Pelham 7-1 71 9 9. Athens 7-2 35 10 10. McGill-Toolen 6-2 28 8 Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.
Austin's Jaden Baker scores a touchdown on an interception on the first play of the game against Albertville in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford carries against Albertville during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson dodges Albertville defenders on his way top score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Braylin Boulden carries for a first down during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Braxton Lyle, Kendall Scales and Zyan Bell bring down an Albertville ball carrier during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson (22) congratulates Tre Shackelford for a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jakari Fuller brings down Albertville's Xavier Havis during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson carries against Albertville during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Kendall Scales is brought down as he returns a kick during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford outruns Albertville defenders on his way to score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin cheerleaders work the crowd during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's James Mitchell, left, pushes Albertville's Conner Lowery out of bounds during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson is tackled by Albertville's Joel Cain as he carries for a first down during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford (4) avoids a tackle as he returns a punt during the game against Albertville in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Quincy Crittendon throws a pass during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jevon Jackson eludes the tackle by Albertville's Carter Jenkins on his way to score a touchdown during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tre Shackelford dodges Albertville defenders as he returns a kick during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Ronald Fletcher tackles Albertville's Kaleb Gant during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Ronald Fletcher, right, tackles Albertville's Conner Lowery during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin quarterback Quincy Crittendon prepares to throw a pass during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin High band members dance and sing in the stands during the game in Decatur on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. Ramsay (14) 8-0 249 3 2. St. Paul's (8) 9-0 224 2 3. Pleasant Grove 7-2 168 1 4. Central-Clay Co. 8-1 162 4 5. Guntersville 8-0 142 5 6. Alexandria (1) 9-0 128 6 7. Pike Road 9-0 91 7 8. Faith-Mobile 8-1 72 8 9. Demopolis 9-0 45 9 10. Fairview 8-1 21 10 Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.
Team (first-place) W-L Pts Pvs 1. American Chr. (22) 9-0 273 1 2. Madison Aca. (1) 8-0 207 2 3. Gordo 8-1 178 4 4. Handley 7-0 145 5 5. Etowah 6-2 116 6 6. Mobile Chr. 7-1 113 3 7. Jacksonville 6-3 90 7 8. Madison Co. 8-2 60 8 9. Bibb Co. 8-2 48 9 10. Good Hope 9-1 44 10 Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.
Athens' Jaylen Gilbert dives for yardage as he's tackled by Hartselle's Landon Blackwood (6) during the game in Athens on Friday. More photos at
decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle quarterback Parker Sawyer runs the ball during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott carries for a first down during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Dylann Roper (29) stiff arms Hartselle's Tevin Shields during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens High band members dance during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Izayah Fletcher returns a punt during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Christopher Carden attempts an extra point as Hartselle's Tevin Shields (9) tries to block it during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Dylann Roper carries during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle flag bearers join the team as the Tigers take the field against Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Jaylen Gilbert finds a gap in the Hartselle defense during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott runs the ball for a first down during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens head coach Cody Gross congratulates Jaylen Gilbert (21) after Gilbert scored the first touchdown against Hartselle during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott (2) scores a touchdown against Hartselle during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle defenders swarm Athens quarterback Jordan Scott during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Jaylen Gilbert (21) dodges Hartselle defenders during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against Hartselle during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Jakaleb Goodwin (15) brings down Athens' Jaylen Gilbert during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott attempts a pass as he's tackled during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Athens' Jaylen Gilbert dives for yardage as he's tackled by Hartselle's Landon Blackwood (6) during the game in Athens on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
