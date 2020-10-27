D201024 decatur vs athens
Athens' Jeremiah Rice returns the game's kickoff for a 86-yard touchdown against Decatur at Ogle Stadium on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Athens is one of the hottest teams in the area and it has paid off in the latest state rankings.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 9 team in Class 6A. They entered the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings last week at No. 10.

Athens (7-3) has won five straight games in route to the Region 8 championship. It’s the program’s first region championship since 2000. The Golden Eagles host Homewood in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Austin (8-1) remains the No. 8 team in Class 7A. The Black Bears host Mountain Brook, the No. 2 team in Class 6A, on Thursday.

East Lawrence (8-1) stays at No. 10 in Class 3A. The Eagles were scheduled to play Sheffield on Thursday, but Sheffield announced Tuesday it would forfeit the game.

Decatur Heritage (8-2) continues at No. 6 in Class 1A.

Two other area teams received votes, but did not make the Top 10. Falkville (8-1) in Class 2A fell from No. 8 after losing to North Sand Mountain. West Limestone (8-1) received votes in 4A.

Other games scheduled for this week are Decatur at Huntsville on Thursday at Milton Frank Stadium. Other Friday games are Falkville at Winston County, Danville at Lawrence County, St. John Paul II at Priceville, Hatton at Clements, Ardmore at West Limestone, Hanceville at Elkmont, Tanner at Waterloo and R.A. Hubbard at New Hope.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record, total poll points and position in last week's poll:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Thompson (23)10-02761
2. Hoover9-11912
3. Hewitt-Trussville8-21844
4. Theodore8-11605
5. Daphne8-11206
6. Auburn8-11193
7. Central-Phenix City6-31007
8. Austin8-1868
9. Fairhope7-2409
10. James Clemens8-22310

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (7-2) 7, Prattville (6-3) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Oxford (23)8-12761
2. Mountain Brook7-12002
3. Pinson Valley7-21883
4. Opelika7-21534
5. Saraland8-21215
6. Spanish Fort7-21147
7. Clay-Chalkville8-11076
8. Pelham7-1719
9. Athens7-23510
10. McGill-Toolen6-2288

Others receiving votes: Eufaula (8-2) 10, Briarwood (7-2) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-1) 4.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. Ramsay (14)8-02493
2. St. Paul's (8)9-02242
3. Pleasant Grove7-21681
4. Central-Clay Co.8-11624
5. Guntersville8-01425
6. Alexandria (1)9-01286
7. Pike Road9-0917
8. Faith-Mobile8-1728
9. Demopolis9-0459
10. Fairview8-12110

Others receiving votes: UMS-Wright (6-3) 5, Russellville (8-1) 3, Leeds (8-2) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place)W-LPtsPvs
1. American Chr. (22)9-02731
2. Madison Aca. (1)8-02072
3. Gordo8-11784
4. Handley7-01455
5. Etowah6-21166
6. Mobile Chr.7-11133
7. Jacksonville6-3907
8. Madison Co.8-2608
9. Bibb Co.8-2489
10. Good Hope9-14410

Others receiving votes: West Limestone (8-1) 16, Alabama Chr. (8-1) 13, Williamson (7-3) 7, Central-Florence (8-2) 1.

