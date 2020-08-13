Athens High has adjusted its football schedule again and will now open the season Aug. 29 vs. James Clemens.
Earlier this week, Athens was forced to change the first two weeks of the season schedule due to two members of the football team testing positive for COVID-19.
A press release from Athens City Schools said that football practice was shut down through Wednesday. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to open the season at Fort Payne on Aug. 21. That game has been canceled.
Athens’ second game for Aug. 28 was a home game vs. James Clemens that was initially moved to Oct. 30 but now will be a Saturday contest on Aug. 29.
The high school football season begins Aug. 20. Area games for that Thursday night are Russellville at Decatur, Good Hope at West Morgan and Ardmore at Tanner.
The schedule for Aug. 21 has Austin at Hartselle, Brewer at Danville, Decatur Heritage at Falkville, Sulligent at East Lawrence, R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield, Guntersville at East Limestone, Clements at Wilson and Randolph at Elkmont. There are two jamboree games on Aug. 21 with Lawrence County at Hatton and West Point at Priceville.
