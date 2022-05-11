FLORENCE — The Athens softball team is one win away from advancing to the Class 6A state tournament after picking up a pair of wins at the North Regional in Florence on Tuesday.
The top two teams from each of the four regions advance to next week’s state tournament in each of the seven classifications. Play in Class 6A, 4A and 3A wraps up today, with Class 5A games scheduled to begin today and end on Thursday. Class 7A, 2A and 1A games are scheduled to begin on Thursday.
Athens picked up two wins despite scoring just three runs, opening the day with a 1-0 win over Gardendale and advancing to the winner’s bracket final with a 3-2 win over Hartselle. Athens will play Mortimer Jordan today at 1:45 p.m. for a spot in the state tournament. The loser will play in the consolation bracket finals at 4:45 p.m.
Hartselle opened the tournament with a dominating 16-0 win over Minor. The Tigers will need three wins to advance to the state tournament and open play in today’s consolation bracket at 9 a.m. against Hazel Green. The winner will meet the winner of Cullman-Gardendale in the consolation semifinals with the winner advancing to face the loser of the game between Athens and Mortimer Jordan for the region’s second state tournament spot.
In Class 4A, West Morgan went 1-1 to find itself in today’s consolation bracket. The Rebels opened the day with a 16-1 win over Good Hope before falling to Brooks 7-2 in the winner’s bracket semifinals. Priceville’s season came to an end with a pair of losses to Curry (13-3) and Haleyville (14-0).
West Morgan continues play at 10:45 a.m. today against Haleyville needing three wins to advance to the state tournament.
Danville, Elkmont and East Lawrence each went 1-1 in Class 3A play. Danville rebounded from a 9-2 loss to Carbon Hill to defeat J.B. Pennington 11-1 in the consolation bracket. Elkmont defeated Holly Pond 13-0 before falling to Oakman 4-2. East Lawrence opened the day with a 6-0 loss to Oakman and advanced with a 10-7 win over Holly Pond.
Danville and Elkmont play each other today at 10:45 a.m. in the consolation bracket, while East Lawrence is scheduled to face Carbon Hill at the same time. Each team would need three wins to advance to the state tournament.
Class 6A
Athens 3, Hartselle 2: Haley Waggoner homered in the top of the seventh to give Athens a 2-1 lead and Emily Simon retired Hartselle in order in the bottom of the inning to give Athens the win.
Simon and Hartselle’s Blayne Godfrey were locked in a pitcher’s duel for most of the game, with Simon allowing one run on three hits over seven innings to earn the win. Godfrey pitched all seven innings for Hartselle, allowing two runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Anna Carder singled to account for the only other Athens hit. Kaelyn Jones had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for Hartselle and Larissa Preuitt and Karsi Lentz had one hit each.
Athens 1, Gardendale 0: Morgan Stiles singled home Caitlyn Tedford in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Athens the win.
Emily Simon tossed a one-hit shutout for the Golden Eagles, striking out five while giving up a pair of walks. Stiles finished with three hits, while Carder, Waggoner and Abby Tucker added one hit each.
Hartselle 19, Minor 0: Lentz tripled, doubled and drove in two runs for Hartselle.
Preuitt, Ryley Cate Wolf and Emma Parker had a double and one RBI each for the Tigers and Emily Hall had a double.
Sarah Bowling worked all three innings for the win, allowing four hits with three strikeouts.
Class 4A
West Morgan 16, Good Hope 1: Abby Lindsey pitched a no-hitter for the Rebels, allowing one unearned run while striking out eight.
Jada Gray had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs to lead the West Morgan offense. Jonie Weems went 2-for-2 with a homer and three RBIs and Lindsey singled and drove in two runs.
Kylei Russell, Zoey Brewington and Hannah Johnson had two hits and one RBI each.
Brooks 7, West Morgan 2: Lindsey led West Morgan with a pair of hits and one RBI.
Chasity Rikard doubled and drove in a run, while Weems added a pair of hits.
Abigail Herndon had three hit and three RBIs for Brooks and Ellie Patrick had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Class 3A
Elkmont 13, Holly Pond 0: Alyssa Harwell was dominant in the circle for Elkmont, allowing just one hit over five innings while striking out 11.
Harwell also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, while Tylee Thomas added a double and three RBIs. Abbie Broadway had a hit and two RBIs and Lily Lowery had three hits, including a double.
Oakman 4, Elkmont 2: Mary Joyce Woodfin singled and drove in a run for Elkmont.
Savannah Williams had a double for the Red Devils, who were outhit 8-2.
East Lawrence 10, Holly Pond 7: Emma Coan went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Ivee Jenkins had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tori Spears added three hits, including a pair of doubles, and one RBI. Makayla Austin had two hits and one RBI.
Spears pitched all seven innings for the win, striking out five while walking one.
Oakman 6, East Lawrence 0: Melissa Odom pitched a no-hitter for Oakman, striking out 13 of 21 batters faced.
Danville 11, J.B. Pennington 1: McKinley McCaghren pitched six innings for the win and had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs at the plate for Danville.
Aubrey Reed doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Hawks, while Adily Alberti added one RBI. Tamara Hutto and Kirstyn Robinson had one hit each.
McCaghren allowed one run on one hit with a strikeout and one walk.
Carbon Hill 9, Danville 2: Alyssa Brooks had one RBI for Danville.
Reed had a double for the Hawks and Emily Lacy had one single.
