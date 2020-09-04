ATHENS — It took just under five minutes of game time for Athens to build a 30-0 lead over the Columbia Eagles en route to a 50-6 victory during Friday night's Class 6A, Region 8 opener.
Athens put points on the board in all three phases of the game, including a returned interception by Jeremiah Rice, a returned fumble by Kenziahis Bledsoe and a safety in the end zone on a kickoff.
Columbia's lone score came on a 1-yard run with 7:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Athens (1-1, 1-0) will travel to take on Hazel Green next week, while Columbia (0-3, 0-1) will play at Muscle Shoals.
