Jordyn Bailey finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead Athens past Decatur 37-22 on Tuesday.
Kaley McEwen added 11 points for the Golden Eagles. Sam Townsend had nine on three 3-pointers. Bailey, McEwen and Townsend scored 35 of Athens' 37 points. Zaria Lloyd had the other two.
Amiah Jackson led the Red Raiders (6-22) with eight points.
"This was a big win for us," Bailey said. "We have a big game coming up Thursday. We play against East (Limestone), our big rivals. That will also help us for Columbia on Tuesday (in the first round of the Class 6A, Area 15 tournament)."
Both teams struggled to make shots in the first quarter and combined for eight points in the period with the score tied 4-4.
Athens took the lead in the second period and built a cushion with a 9-2 advantage to go ahead 13-6 at halftime.
"We looked very stagnant (in the first quarter)," Athens coach Capriee Tucker said. "Of course we weren't hitting any shots. That didn't help. It think (we) were still playing hard. (We) were defending pretty well. Any time you get a chance to hold anybody to six first-half points, that's about what you can ask for."
McEwen (6) and Bailey (4) accounted for all 10 of Athens' third-quarter points as the Golden Eagles led 23-14 at the end of the frame.
Bailey said the Golden Eagles regrouped at halftime to take control of the game in the second half.
"We got on the locker room and (said) we've got to pick it up," Bailey said. "We came out flat. Right now it's halftime. It's 0-0. We've got to pick each other up. We just came out and we started making shots ... playing defense and ... scoring."
Athens' largest lead was 17, 37-20, with 1:17 left in the game.
Decatur coach Justin Moore was pleased with his team's effort down the last stretch of the regular season despite the loss.
"I like the kids," Moore said. "I think they're still coming to work every day. They don't come to practice with a whole lot of 'woe is me.' They've really been in a good place mentally and understanding here's some things we're trying to do and we're trying to do it to make us ultimately the best for next week for (the area) tournament."
Decatur will play at Grissom on Thursday.
--
Athens boys 45, Decatur 42: Decatur led the Class 6A No. 9 Golden Eagles 30-23 in the third quarter but Athens took the lead for good with a 17-4 run.
The Red Raiders failed to score on a 3-point try as time expired.
London Townsend led Athens (20-5) with 20 points. Brogan Gross had 11.
"I'm really proud of our kids," Athens coach Danny Anderson said. "They showed a lot of resistance.
Jayden Brown had a game-high 27 points for Decatur. Isaiah Slaughter totaled 12.
