FLORENCE — Travis Barnes said it's just what Athens pitcher Emily Simon does.
The first-year Athens coach couldn’t find enough good things to say about Simon.
And for good reason.
Simon was nearly untouchable this week, allowing just one run in three games at the Class 6A North Regional.
In the final game Wednesday, a 10-0 win over Mortimer Jordan, Simon allowed just two hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
“I’m not sure what all you can say about her,” Barnes said. “I don’t even know if she walked a batter, and if she did it was just one or two (two batters walked in three games). She had it in her mind she was going to carry this team and she went out and played like it.”
The win propels Athens (38-10) to the state tournament for the second year in a row.
“That’s really exciting,” Simon said. “We wanted to win regionals, but our goal is to win state. We’re that much closer.”
After squeezing by Gardendale 1-0 and Hartselle 2-1 on Tuesday, Athens' bats found life Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles scored four runs each in the third and fourth innings before finishing the win with two in the fifth.
Anna Carder had two hits and an RBI, while Emily and Katie Simon each had two RBIs. Morgan Stiles had a hit and three walks from the leadoff position and scored three runs.
“Our girls are experienced and experience goes a long way,” Barnes said. “We knew coming in that this was probably the toughest region in the state, but the moment was never big for us. Our girls stayed loose, had a good time and I think that experience was a big reason why.”
The state tournament is next week at Choccolocco Park in Oxford with 6A taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Athens is determined to avenge last year’s early exit.
“We’re going to win no doubt,” Simon said. “Losing’s not an option.”
--
• Cullman 2, Hartselle 1: Trailing 2-1 in the top of the seventh inning, Hartselle (51-9-1) loaded the bases with two outs but could not push across the tying or go-ahead runs in an elimination game against rival Cullman.
Blayne Godfrey allowed just one earned run in a one-hitter. She struck out 13 with three walks.
Brityan Godfrey singled and drove in a run for the Tigers. Kaelyn Jones, Karsi Lentz, Brantley Drake, Emily Hall, Brooklyn Stiles and Katie Gillott all had one hit each for Hartselle.
---
• Hartselle 1, Hazel Green 0, 8 innings: Blayne Godfrey threw a four-hitter and struck out 15 in Hartselle's first game Wednesday. Lentz singled and drove in Hartselle’s run, while Drake added a pair of singles. Stiles, Gillott and Larissa Preuitt had one hit each.
