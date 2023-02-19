HUNTSVILLE — Athens’ Will Anderson scored an 8-0 decision over Hartselle’s Lincoln Bryant on Saturday to capture the Class 6A 132-pound state title at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Von Braun Center.
The win capped a strong weekend that saw Anderson pick up victories over Mae Jemison’s Elizha Thomas and Mortimer Jordan’s Cruz Rainwater to advance to Saturday’s finals.
Decatur’s Oliver Howard earned runner-up honors for the second straight year in the Class 6A 160-pound competition, falling to McAdory’s Christion Griggs by a 6-2 decision. Howard entered Saturday’s championship match with an unbeaten record of 24-0 on the season.
Hartselle’s Payton Roberts (152 pounds) also earned runner-up honors on Saturday, falling to unbeaten Daishun Powe of Gardendale, as did Hartselle’s Gage Roberts (126 pounds), who dropped an 8-0 decision to McAdory’s Hudson Waldrop.
Hartselle finished the event with 110.5 total team points, the highest team total among competing area schools.
Hartselle’s Jacob Doshier (106 pounds) and Jameson Falciani (182 pounds) and Athens’ Lakin Poff (106 pounds), Austin Campbell (138 pounds) and Gunner Birdsong (145 pounds) each dropped winner’s bracket matches on Friday to fall into the consolation brackets of their respective weight classes.
In Class 5A competition, East Limestone’s Sam Novosel defeated Tallassee’s Ethan Jones in the opening round of the 138-pound tournament before losing to Shelby County’s Caleb Mooney in the quarterfinals. East Limestone’s Antwone Debose, competing at 285 pounds, dropped a match to Shelby County’s Tanner Stogner in the opening round.
