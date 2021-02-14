Subregional pairings for the AHSAA playoffs and 7A regional pairings. Girls subregionals scheduled for Monday and boys subregionals for Tuesday.

--

Northwest subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals at Mortimer Jordan

Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle

Madison Aca. at Buckhorn

Scottsboro at Hazel Green

Class 5A

Center Point at Pleasant Grove

Wenonah at Hayden

East Limestone at Lawrence Co.

West Point at Jemison-Huntsville

Class 4A

Haleyville at Good Hope

Oneonta at Hamilton

Rogers at West Limestone

Brooks at Deshler

Class 3A

Holly Pond at Winfield

Carbon Hill at Susan Moore

Elkmont at Phil Campbell

Danville at Lauderdale Co.

Class 2A

Falkville at Aliceville

Sulligent at Cold Springs

Mars Hill at Hatton

Tanner at Lexington

Class 1A

Meek at Berry

South Lamar at Marion Co.

Shoals Chr. at Belgreen

Vina at R.A. Hubbard

BOYS

Class 6A

Muscle Shoals at Clay-Chalkville

Pinson Valley at Hartselle

Madison Aca. at Scottsboro

Buckhorn at Hazel Green

Class 5A

Center Point at Fairfield

Wenonah at Hayden

Jemison-Huntsville at Russellville

West Point at Lee-Huntsville

Class 4A

Hamilton at Good Hope

Oneonta at Haleyville

Central at Brooks

West Morgan at Deshler

Class 3A

Brindlee Mountain at Winfield

Carbon Hill at Susan Moore

Elkmont at Danville

East Lawrence at Lauderdale Co.

Class 2A

Winston Co. at Red Bay

Aliceville at Cold Springs

Mars Hill at Hatton

Whitesburg Chr. at Sheffield

Class 1A

Lynn at Pickens Co.

Holy Spirit at Meek

Covenant Chr. at Belgreen

Phillips at R.A. Hubbard

--

Northeast subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Jasper at Chelsea

Homewood at Minor

Pell City at Huffman

Shades Valley at Oxford

Class 5A

Lincoln at Carver-Birmingham

Ramsay at Alexandria

Fairview at Boaz

Sardis at Guntersville

Class 4A

Cherokee Co. at Anniston

Handley at Jacksonville

St. John Paul II at New Hope

North Jackson at Priceville

Class 3A

Piedmont at Childersburg

Saks at Ohatchee

Sylvania at Collinsville

Hokes Bluff at Plainview

Class 2A

Southeastern-Blount at Midfield

Altamont at Locust Fork

Ider at Spring Garden

Sand Rock at Pisgah

Class 1A

Appalachian at Coosa Chr.

Ragland at Jefferson Chr.

Lindsay Lane at Skyline

Valley Head at Decatur Heritage

BOYS

Class 6A

Jackson-Olin at Mountain Brook

Homewood at Minor

Springville at Huffman

Woodlawn at Oxford

Class 5A

Moody at Ramsay

Parker at Alexandria

Brewer at Douglas

Boaz at Guntersville

Class 4A

Etowah at White Plains

Anniston at Jacksonville

Randolph at New Hope

DAR at Westminster-Huntsville

Class 3A

Weaver at Saks

Childersburg at Piedmont

Fyffe at Geraldine

Collinsville at Plainview

Class 2A

Locust Fork at Midfield

Westminster-Oak Mountain at Cleveland

Section at Sand Rock

Spring Garden at North Sand Mountain

Class 1A

Sumiton Chr. at Ragland

Jacksonville Chr. at Appalachian

Oakwood Adventist at Skyline

Woodville at Decatur Heritage

--

Southwest subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Opelika at Carver-Montgomery

Park Crossing at Eufaula

Hueytown at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Northridge at McAdory

Class 5A

UMS-Wright at LeFlore

Elberta at St. Paul’s

Selma at Marbury

Elmore Co. at Central-Tuscaloosa

Class 4A

Vigor receives bye

Williamson at Jackson

Fultondale at Northside

American Chr. at Dora

Class 3A

Flomaton at Bayside Aca.

Cottage Hill at T.R. Miller

Greensboro at Thomasville

Excel at Hale Co.

Class 2A

Clarke Co. at St. Luke’s

Orange Beach at Washington Co.

Isabella at Luverne

Calhoun at Thorsby

Class 1A

McIntosh receives bye

Millry at Marengo

Verbena at A.L. Johnson

Linden at Autaugaville

BOYS

Class 6A

Opelika at Carver-Montgomery

Lee-Montgomery at Eufaula

McAdory at Northridge

Paul Bryant at Hueytown

Class 5A

St. Paul’s at LeFlore

B.C. Rain at St. Paul’s

Sipsey Valley at Elmore Co.

Marbury at Selma

Class 4A

Escambia Co. receives bye

Vigor at Jackson

Dora at American Chr.

Holt at Fultondale

Class 3A

Flomaton at Cottage Hill

Chickasaw at Hillcrest-Evergreen

Southside-Selma at Monroe Co.

Thomasville at Hale Co.

Class 2A

Washington Co. at Orange Beach

J.U. Blacksher at Clarke Co.

Isabella at Calhoun

Highland Home at Thorsby

Class 1A

Marengo at McIntosh

Millry at Sweet Water

Maplesville at Keith

Linden at Autaugaville

--

Southeast subregionals

GIRLS

Class 6A

Spanish Fort at McGill-Toolen

Blount at Gulf Shores

Helena at Wetumpka

Stanhope Elmore at Pelham

Class 5A

Andalusia at Carroll-Ozark

Headland at Charles Henderson

Sylacauga at Brewbaker Tech

Pike Road at Talladega

Class 4A

BTW-Tuskegee at Geneva

Straughn at St. James

Montevallo at Alabama Chr.

LAMP at Bibb Co.

Class 3A

Opp at Slocomb

Houston Aca. at Pike Co.

Reeltown at Montgomery Aca.

Prattville Chr. at Beulah

Class 2A

Elba at Geneva Co.

Abbeville at G.W. Long

Vincent at LaFayette

Lanett at B.B. Comer

Class 1A

Red Level at Samson

Florala at Georgiana

Talladega Co. Central at Loachapoka

Notasulga at Winterboro

BOYS

Class 6A

Robertsdale at Saraland

McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort

Calera at Wetumpka

Benjamin Russell at Calera

Class 5A

Charles Henderson at Carroll-Ozark

Headland at Greenville

Talladega at Tallassee

Pike Road at Sylacauga

Class 4A

St. James at Geneva

Dale Co. at BTW-Tuskegee

Bibb Co. at Alabama Chr.

BTW Magnet at Dallas Co.

Class 3A

Pike Co. at Houston Aca.

Wicksburg at Opp

Reeltown at Catholic-Montgomery

Trinity at Dadeville

Class 2A

G.W. Long at Geneva Co.

Cottonwood at Ariton

Vincent at Lanett

LaFayette at Central-Coosa

Class 1A

Georgiana at Florala

Kinston at J.F. Shields

Talladega Co. Central at Notasulga

Loachapoka at Winterboro

--

Class 7A regional pairings

GIRLS

Northwest Regional

James Clemens at Hoover, Thursday

Oak Mountain at Austin, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville

Northeast Regional

Hewitt-Trussville at Sparkman, Thursday

Huntsville at Vestavia Hills, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville

Southwest Regional

Dothan at Baker, Thursday

Theodore at Enterprise, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery

Southeast Regional

Fairhope at Auburn, Thursday

Central-Phenix City at Foley, Thursday

Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery

BOYS

Northwest Regional

Florence at Hoover, Friday

Oak Mountain at James Clemens, Friday

Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville

Northeast Regional

Vestavia Hills at Huntsville, Friday

Sparkman at Spain Park, Friday

Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville

Southwest Regional

Jeff Davis at Mary Montgomery, Friday

Davidson at Enterprise, Friday

Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery

Southeast Regional

Murphy at Auburn, Friday

Smiths Station at Fairhope, Friday

Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.