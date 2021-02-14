Subregional pairings for the AHSAA playoffs and 7A regional pairings. Girls subregionals scheduled for Monday and boys subregionals for Tuesday.
--
Northwest subregionals
GIRLS
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals at Mortimer Jordan
Clay-Chalkville at Hartselle
Madison Aca. at Buckhorn
Scottsboro at Hazel Green
Class 5A
Center Point at Pleasant Grove
Wenonah at Hayden
East Limestone at Lawrence Co.
West Point at Jemison-Huntsville
Class 4A
Haleyville at Good Hope
Oneonta at Hamilton
Rogers at West Limestone
Brooks at Deshler
Class 3A
Holly Pond at Winfield
Carbon Hill at Susan Moore
Elkmont at Phil Campbell
Danville at Lauderdale Co.
Class 2A
Falkville at Aliceville
Sulligent at Cold Springs
Mars Hill at Hatton
Tanner at Lexington
Class 1A
Meek at Berry
South Lamar at Marion Co.
Shoals Chr. at Belgreen
Vina at R.A. Hubbard
BOYS
Class 6A
Muscle Shoals at Clay-Chalkville
Pinson Valley at Hartselle
Madison Aca. at Scottsboro
Buckhorn at Hazel Green
Class 5A
Center Point at Fairfield
Wenonah at Hayden
Jemison-Huntsville at Russellville
West Point at Lee-Huntsville
Class 4A
Hamilton at Good Hope
Oneonta at Haleyville
Central at Brooks
West Morgan at Deshler
Class 3A
Brindlee Mountain at Winfield
Carbon Hill at Susan Moore
Elkmont at Danville
East Lawrence at Lauderdale Co.
Class 2A
Winston Co. at Red Bay
Aliceville at Cold Springs
Mars Hill at Hatton
Whitesburg Chr. at Sheffield
Class 1A
Lynn at Pickens Co.
Holy Spirit at Meek
Covenant Chr. at Belgreen
Phillips at R.A. Hubbard
--
Northeast subregionals
GIRLS
Class 6A
Jasper at Chelsea
Homewood at Minor
Pell City at Huffman
Shades Valley at Oxford
Class 5A
Lincoln at Carver-Birmingham
Ramsay at Alexandria
Fairview at Boaz
Sardis at Guntersville
Class 4A
Cherokee Co. at Anniston
Handley at Jacksonville
St. John Paul II at New Hope
North Jackson at Priceville
Class 3A
Piedmont at Childersburg
Saks at Ohatchee
Sylvania at Collinsville
Hokes Bluff at Plainview
Class 2A
Southeastern-Blount at Midfield
Altamont at Locust Fork
Ider at Spring Garden
Sand Rock at Pisgah
Class 1A
Appalachian at Coosa Chr.
Ragland at Jefferson Chr.
Lindsay Lane at Skyline
Valley Head at Decatur Heritage
BOYS
Class 6A
Jackson-Olin at Mountain Brook
Homewood at Minor
Springville at Huffman
Woodlawn at Oxford
Class 5A
Moody at Ramsay
Parker at Alexandria
Brewer at Douglas
Boaz at Guntersville
Class 4A
Etowah at White Plains
Anniston at Jacksonville
Randolph at New Hope
DAR at Westminster-Huntsville
Class 3A
Weaver at Saks
Childersburg at Piedmont
Fyffe at Geraldine
Collinsville at Plainview
Class 2A
Locust Fork at Midfield
Westminster-Oak Mountain at Cleveland
Section at Sand Rock
Spring Garden at North Sand Mountain
Class 1A
Sumiton Chr. at Ragland
Jacksonville Chr. at Appalachian
Oakwood Adventist at Skyline
Woodville at Decatur Heritage
--
Southwest subregionals
GIRLS
Class 6A
Opelika at Carver-Montgomery
Park Crossing at Eufaula
Hueytown at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Northridge at McAdory
Class 5A
UMS-Wright at LeFlore
Elberta at St. Paul’s
Selma at Marbury
Elmore Co. at Central-Tuscaloosa
Class 4A
Vigor receives bye
Williamson at Jackson
Fultondale at Northside
American Chr. at Dora
Class 3A
Flomaton at Bayside Aca.
Cottage Hill at T.R. Miller
Greensboro at Thomasville
Excel at Hale Co.
Class 2A
Clarke Co. at St. Luke’s
Orange Beach at Washington Co.
Isabella at Luverne
Calhoun at Thorsby
Class 1A
McIntosh receives bye
Millry at Marengo
Verbena at A.L. Johnson
Linden at Autaugaville
BOYS
Class 6A
Opelika at Carver-Montgomery
Lee-Montgomery at Eufaula
McAdory at Northridge
Paul Bryant at Hueytown
Class 5A
St. Paul’s at LeFlore
B.C. Rain at St. Paul’s
Sipsey Valley at Elmore Co.
Marbury at Selma
Class 4A
Escambia Co. receives bye
Vigor at Jackson
Dora at American Chr.
Holt at Fultondale
Class 3A
Flomaton at Cottage Hill
Chickasaw at Hillcrest-Evergreen
Southside-Selma at Monroe Co.
Thomasville at Hale Co.
Class 2A
Washington Co. at Orange Beach
J.U. Blacksher at Clarke Co.
Isabella at Calhoun
Highland Home at Thorsby
Class 1A
Marengo at McIntosh
Millry at Sweet Water
Maplesville at Keith
Linden at Autaugaville
--
Southeast subregionals
GIRLS
Class 6A
Spanish Fort at McGill-Toolen
Blount at Gulf Shores
Helena at Wetumpka
Stanhope Elmore at Pelham
Class 5A
Andalusia at Carroll-Ozark
Headland at Charles Henderson
Sylacauga at Brewbaker Tech
Pike Road at Talladega
Class 4A
BTW-Tuskegee at Geneva
Straughn at St. James
Montevallo at Alabama Chr.
LAMP at Bibb Co.
Class 3A
Opp at Slocomb
Houston Aca. at Pike Co.
Reeltown at Montgomery Aca.
Prattville Chr. at Beulah
Class 2A
Elba at Geneva Co.
Abbeville at G.W. Long
Vincent at LaFayette
Lanett at B.B. Comer
Class 1A
Red Level at Samson
Florala at Georgiana
Talladega Co. Central at Loachapoka
Notasulga at Winterboro
BOYS
Class 6A
Robertsdale at Saraland
McGill-Toolen at Spanish Fort
Calera at Wetumpka
Benjamin Russell at Calera
Class 5A
Charles Henderson at Carroll-Ozark
Headland at Greenville
Talladega at Tallassee
Pike Road at Sylacauga
Class 4A
St. James at Geneva
Dale Co. at BTW-Tuskegee
Bibb Co. at Alabama Chr.
BTW Magnet at Dallas Co.
Class 3A
Pike Co. at Houston Aca.
Wicksburg at Opp
Reeltown at Catholic-Montgomery
Trinity at Dadeville
Class 2A
G.W. Long at Geneva Co.
Cottonwood at Ariton
Vincent at Lanett
LaFayette at Central-Coosa
Class 1A
Georgiana at Florala
Kinston at J.F. Shields
Talladega Co. Central at Notasulga
Loachapoka at Winterboro
--
Class 7A regional pairings
GIRLS
Northwest Regional
James Clemens at Hoover, Thursday
Oak Mountain at Austin, Thursday
Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville
Northeast Regional
Hewitt-Trussville at Sparkman, Thursday
Huntsville at Vestavia Hills, Thursday
Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville
Southwest Regional
Dothan at Baker, Thursday
Theodore at Enterprise, Thursday
Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery
Southeast Regional
Fairhope at Auburn, Thursday
Central-Phenix City at Foley, Thursday
Championship: 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery
BOYS
Northwest Regional
Florence at Hoover, Friday
Oak Mountain at James Clemens, Friday
Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Hanceville
Northeast Regional
Vestavia Hills at Huntsville, Friday
Sparkman at Spain Park, Friday
Championship: 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Jacksonville
Southwest Regional
Jeff Davis at Mary Montgomery, Friday
Davidson at Enterprise, Friday
Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at Montgomery
Southeast Regional
Murphy at Auburn, Friday
Smiths Station at Fairhope, Friday
Championship: 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Montgomery
