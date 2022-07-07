Player of the Year
Justin Hanline, Danville, Sr.: Hanline totaled 31 goals and 17 assists in 2022 and finished with 92 goals and 81 assists for his varsity career. He was named to the Super All-State Boys second team and Class 1A-3A Boys All-State first team.
Rest of the team
Astul Astrias, Elkmont, Sr.: Astrias scored 43 goals and was named to the Super All-State first team. He was also a first team Class 1A-3A All-State selection.
Junior Diaz, Tanner, Jr.: Diaz totaled 23 goals and 20 assists. He was named Super All-State second team and first team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Manuel Felipe, Tanner, Sr.: Felipe finished the season with 23 goals and 10 assists and was named first team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Randy Cortes, Tanner, Fr.: Cortes had 23 goals and seven assists, He was selected second team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Tyler Ingram, Elkmont, Jr.: Ingram was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Christian Vicente, Tanner, So: Vicente was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Nick Chambless, Elkmont, Jr.: Chambless had 96 saves, six shutouts and three assists. He was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.
Elijah Hopkins, Priceville, Sr.: Hopkins was named second team Class 4A-5A All-State and to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.
Abiel Flores, Decatur, Sr.: Flores was named second team Class 6A All-State. He was also named to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.
Owen Bennich, Hartselle, So.: Bennich was a Class 6A All-State Honorable Mention selection and named to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.
Honorable mentions
Austin: Erickson Ramos, Brandon Bernal, Phil Lip Hoang and Juan Rodriguez
Ardmore: Xzander Atkins
Athens: Joseph Green, Lucas Roche, Edmilson Vicente, Jose Vielma
Brewer: Gonzalo Ramirez
Decatur: Alexis Adonzo, Tyler McCormick
Elkmont: Joel Marcial, Franklin Vicente, James Hernandez
Hartselle: Slate Gargus, Luke Minnon, Eli Moore, Nick Vaughn
Priceville: Cody Kennedy, MacLain Lawson
Tanner: Oliver Gonzalez, Steven Lopez, Frankie Vicente, Franklin Vicente
West Morgan: Joseph Delgado, Edgar Gonzalez
Soccer players of the year
2022: Justin Hanline, Danville
2021: Keegan Zanda, Hartselle
2020: Not awarded
2019: Ernesto Delgado, West Morgan
2018: Jose Delgado, West Morgan
2017: Saylor Solley, Decatur
2016: Saylor Solley, Decatur
2015: Dilan Sayer, East Limestone
2014: Jacob Gomez, Austin
2013: Christopher Gregory, Athens
2012: Dilan Sayer, East Limestone
2011: William Llaven, Austin
2010: Ivan Uriostegui, West Morgan
2009: Ivan Uriostegui, West Morgan
2008: Jeremy Talley, Brewer
2007: Tomo Matsuo, Austin
2006: Nikolas Gajardo, Hartselle
2005: Ryan Kirschbaum, Priceville
2004: T.J. Rees, Austin
2003: T.J. Rees, Austin
2002: T.J. Rees, Austin
2000: Nicholas Giroud, Decatur
1999: Paul Ebert, Decatur
1998: Andrew LaVasser, Austin
1997: Andrew LaVasser, Austin
1996: Brent Mortensen, Austin
1995: Michael Henry, Austin, and Steven Houser, Decatur
