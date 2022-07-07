Player of the Year

Justin Hanline, Danville, Sr.: Hanline totaled 31 goals and 17 assists in 2022 and finished with 92 goals and 81 assists for his varsity career. He was named to the Super All-State Boys second team and Class 1A-3A Boys All-State first team.

--

Rest of the team

Astul Astrias, Elkmont, Sr.: Astrias scored 43 goals and was named to the Super All-State first team. He was also a first team Class 1A-3A All-State selection.

Junior Diaz, Tanner, Jr.: Diaz totaled 23 goals and 20 assists. He was named Super All-State second team and first team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Manuel Felipe, Tanner, Sr.: Felipe finished the season with 23 goals and 10 assists and was named first team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Randy Cortes, Tanner, Fr.: Cortes had 23 goals and seven assists, He was selected second team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Tyler Ingram, Elkmont, Jr.: Ingram was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Christian Vicente, Tanner, So: Vicente was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Nick Chambless, Elkmont, Jr.: Chambless had 96 saves, six shutouts and three assists. He was named second team Class 1A-3A All-State.

Elijah Hopkins, Priceville, Sr.: Hopkins was named second team Class 4A-5A All-State and to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.

Abiel Flores, Decatur, Sr.: Flores was named second team Class 6A All-State. He was also named to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.

Owen Bennich, Hartselle, So.: Bennich was a Class 6A All-State Honorable Mention selection and named to the Morgan County All-Tournament team.

--

Honorable mentions

Austin: Erickson Ramos, Brandon Bernal, Phil Lip Hoang and Juan Rodriguez

Ardmore: Xzander Atkins

Athens: Joseph Green, Lucas Roche, Edmilson Vicente, Jose Vielma

Brewer: Gonzalo Ramirez

Decatur: Alexis Adonzo, Tyler McCormick

Elkmont: Joel Marcial, Franklin Vicente, James Hernandez

Hartselle: Slate Gargus, Luke Minnon, Eli Moore, Nick Vaughn

Priceville: Cody Kennedy, MacLain Lawson

Tanner: Oliver Gonzalez, Steven Lopez, Frankie Vicente, Franklin Vicente

West Morgan: Joseph Delgado, Edgar Gonzalez

--

Soccer players of the year

2022: Justin Hanline, Danville

2021: Keegan Zanda, Hartselle

2020: Not awarded

2019: Ernesto Delgado, West Morgan

2018: Jose Delgado, West Morgan

2017: Saylor Solley, Decatur

2016: Saylor Solley, Decatur

2015: Dilan Sayer, East Limestone

2014: Jacob Gomez, Austin

2013: Christopher Gregory, Athens

2012: Dilan Sayer, East Limestone

2011: William Llaven, Austin

2010: Ivan Uriostegui, West Morgan

2009: Ivan Uriostegui, West Morgan

2008: Jeremy Talley, Brewer

2007: Tomo Matsuo, Austin

2006: Nikolas Gajardo, Hartselle

2005: Ryan Kirschbaum, Priceville

2004: T.J. Rees, Austin

2003: T.J. Rees, Austin

2002: T.J. Rees, Austin

2000: Nicholas Giroud, Decatur

1999: Paul Ebert, Decatur

1998: Andrew LaVasser, Austin

1997: Andrew LaVasser, Austin

1996: Brent Mortensen, Austin

1995: Michael Henry, Austin, and Steven Houser, Decatur

