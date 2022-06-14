Super All-State status has come to two area baseball players and two area softball players.
Hartselle’s Elliott Bray and Coleman Mizell are members of the Super All-State baseball team. Hartselle’s Karsi Lentz and Athens’ Emily Simon are members of the Super All-State softball team.
The announcements were made Sunday at the Alabama Sports Writers Association convention in Birmingham.
Hewitt-Trussville swept the Mr. Baseball and Miss Softball honors. Pitcher Riley Quick, an Alabama signee, received the baseball honor. Junior infielder Kenleigh Cahalan received the softball honor.
Quick went 13-1 with an 0.92 ERA. He struck out 130 in 83 2/3 innings. Cahalan hit .549 with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs in 54 games.
Bray went 10-0 for Hartselle with an 0.96 ERA. The Auburn signee had 117 strikeouts in 80 innings. Mizell, a junior who has committed to Alabama, hit .504 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs.
The rest of the Super All-State baseball team includes Decatur resident Alex Wade of Madison Academy, Drew Nelson of Pike Liberal Arts, Zane Stokes of Mobile Christian, Jack Hayes of Piedmont, Josh Bowerman of Mars Hill, Mason Swinney of Phil Campbell and John Malone of Bayshore Christian.
Hartselle’s Lentz hit .478 with 25 home runs and 91 RBIs. Simon posted an 18-1 record with an 0.80 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 123 innings. Both Lentz and Simon have signed with Auburn-Montgomery.
The rest of the Super All-State softball team includes Rylee Gattis of Alexandria, Alexis Milanowski of Houston Academy, Alyssa Faircloth of Holy Spirit, Becca Leigh Chadwick of Northside, Emmah Rolfe of Bob Jones, Riley Vaughn of Mars Hill and McKinnon Howard of Central-Phenix City.
The Mr. Baseball honor was first awarded in 1999. Previous winners from The Daily area are Decatur’s Tanner Burns in 2017, Ardmore’s Cody Reed in 2014 and Hartselle’s Luke Bole in 2009.
The Miss Softball honor was first awarded in 2003. So far no area player has claimed that award.
