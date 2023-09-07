ATHENS — Through two games, the Athens Golden Eagles are flying high.
After two games, the Golden Eagles are 2-0 with wins over East Limestone and Bob Jones.
The offense has been explosive. Through two games, Athens is averaging 471 yards and 49 points per game.
A big reason for that has been the connection between junior quarterback Brogan Gross and senior receiver Jay'Shon Ridgle. So far, Gross has completed 27 of 40 passes for 517 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. Ridgle has caught 11 of those passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns.
The connection that has developed between the two has been potent to say the least.
"We've put so much work into developing that chemistry between us. It's been amazing to see us bring it into the games," Ridgle said.
The duo set the tone for the year on the very first play of the season when Gross popped a pass to Ridgle for a 73-yard touchdown against East Limestone. The two connected for two more scores in the game.
"It's a lot of fun," Gross said of his connection with Ridgle. "We've developed a great relationship, not only on the field but off the field as well."
Of course, to have the type of success that the two are having takes talent. Gross is in his second full season as a starting quarterback. The son of Athens head coach Cody Gross, he's been groomed for this role his whole life.
Ridgle is a South Alabama commit, and is considered one of the top players in north Alabama regardless of position.
However, talent doesn't mean everything. To build the rapport that these guys have, it takes trust.
Whether it's in practice or a game, Gross knows how to find Ridgle and Ridgle trusts Gross to get him the ball.
"You have to have 100% trust in each other to make plays," Ridgle said. "Sometimes you run a route that doesn't go as planned. The play breaks down and you're doing something completely different, but I know he's going to find me and put the ball on me."
Trust isn't the only trait the two share. They also have plenty of humility.
Ask each other which is more responsible for the success they've had, and each will point to the other.
"If I'm being honest, without a good quarterback, I wouldn't have the touchdowns I've had," Ridgle said.
"Jay'Shon definitely makes me look better. That's a fact," Gross added.
Another reason for the duo's success is the players around them. The Athens offense is certainly not a two-man show.
Receivers Johnson Speegle and Ciaden Dumas have combined to catch 11 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Led by junior left tackle, and recent Auburn commit, Spencer Dowland, the offensive line is one of the largest at Athens in recent memory and has paved the way for 430 yards rushing as a team. Silas Jones has rushed for 186 of those yards on 27 carries with two scores.
"We just have a great complement of guys all throughout our offense," said head coach Cody Gross. "I don't think any of the success that one person has happens without the other. It's a real collective effort."
This week Athens is set to host rival Decatur in what will be the first region game for both teams. The stakes are high, as it always is in region games, but more than that, the Golden Eagles are attempting to start 3-0 for the first time since 2006, when the team won the 5A state championship.
"In my 28 years of coaching, I've only been a part of two teams that started 3-0. I've been a part of some really good teams, too," said Cody Gross. "To have the chance to do something that hasn't been done in a long time, it's a big deal."
Starting 3-0 won't win Athens a region championship, earn the team a playoff spot or win games in November. Still, the momentum and confidence that can be gained from achieving something that hasn't been done in 17 seasons is not lost on the coaches or players.
"That would give us such a boost," Brogan Gross said. "Starting 3-0, starting 1-0 in the region, that momentum could really kickstart our season."
Ridgle added, "You're talking about doing something that happened basically before I was born. That's exciting."
