Justin Hanline joined Danville's varsity soccer program in the seventh grade and served as team captain his entire high school career.
During his six years in the program, Hanline and his teammates helped transform a losing program into a unit achieving back-to-back playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022.
As part of the culmination of Hanline's high school career he has been named the Daily’s All-Area Soccer Player of the Year.
"Because we have a smaller school, we don't have a JV team so varsity is seventh through 12th," Danville coach Brandy Sutton said. "To come in in the seventh grade and be a team captain that was pretty amazing."
Sutton recalled the team's struggles during Hanline's earlier years with the Hawks.
"We were not a winning team," Sutton said. "I started coaching when he was in eighth grade and we would get 10-0 mercy ruled a lot of the times. I just wanted more for the program and I think he did too. He had such a passion for soccer at that age."
Despite Hanline's passion for soccer, he still needed to further develop physically and gain more knowledge and experience to become a more complete player.
"Back when I was little I used to get pushed off the ball a lot," Hanline said.
That started to change for Hanline in the ninth grade. Eventually the team also stopped getting pushed around.
"We came a really long way," Hanline said. "When I first started (at Danville) we probably won one game each year until about 10th grade and 11th grade year. That's when we started getting things going."
After a 9-3 start in 2020, the season was stopped due to the pandemic. Danville built on that in 2021 with a 13-2-2 mark that ended in the first round of the Class 1A-3A playoffs.
The Hawks went 12-4‐1 this past season and made a second-straight playoff appearance. Hanline said a highlight of the regular season was experiencing Danville's first-ever win over Hartselle.
"That's pretty impressive and I think that's what sparked our team this season," Hanline said. "We started out pretty low, but after that win I think it pumped us back up."
Hanline totaled 31 goals and 17 assists in 2022 and finished with 92 goals and 81 assists for his varsity career. He was named to the Super All-State Boys second team and Class 1A-3A Boys All-State first team.
Hanline's soccer journey added to his family's history in the sport. His father, Michael, and older sister, Kelsie, also played. Kelsie played for Danville and has been an assistant for the boys as well as leading the girls team this season.
"My dad was more the technical type," Hanline said. "So that kind of helped me grow up and get better. My sister had a certain style that she liked to play and it helped us win a lot of games. She likes to play a fast buildup."
