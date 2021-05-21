OXFORD — Athens' season ended Friday as the Golden Eagles were eliminated in the state softball tournament.
The top-ranked team in Class 6A lost to Helena 3-0 after defeating Chilton County 13-2, but losing to Springville 6-1 earlier in the day.
With the two loses, Athens was eliminated. Athens' season ended with a record of 46-14.
In the loss to Helena, Athens outhit the Huskies 5-3, but the Golden Eagles were unable to plate any of their base runners.
Jordyn Johnson led the team with two hits. In the circle, Katie Simon allowed three hits and three runs with eight strikeouts.
--
Springville 6, Athens 1: After three scoreless innings, Athens took the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Jordyn Johnson, but Springville scored six runs in the sixth to turn the game into a route.
Lilli Cain led the Golden Eagles with two hits.
--
Athens 13, Chilton County 2: The Golden Eagles trailed 2-0 through the first three innings of their first game of the day, but they tied it 2-2 in the fourth on a two-RBI double by Haley Waggoner.
After that it was smooth sailing as Athens scored three runs in the fifth and eight in the sixth to end the game in six innings.
Morgan Stiles led the team with three hits and four RBIs, while Waggoner had two hits and four RBIs. Lilli Cain finished with three hits.
Emily Simon allowed just three hits and two runs with eight strikeouts.
two losses....loses two games....
