ATHENS — Making a move to a new school is often not easy for a student no matter the grade.
Emily Simon handled it about as well as possible after the junior made the move from James Clemens High to Athens High to start the January semester.
Before her first semester at Athens ended, Simon had made a name for herself as one of the top softball pitchers in the state in Class 6A.
She was an ace on the mound for the Golden Eagles with her 24-6 record that included 251 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings and a 1.67 ERA.
Simon’s season has earned her The Daily Class 5A-7A Player of the Year honor.
Athens already had high expectations for the season before Simon and her twin sister Katie (14-6, 1.81 ERA) joined the program. What Emily provided was that dominating talent in the circle who can carry a team a long way.
For the Athens Golden Eagles it was a ride to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time ever.
“Any coach would have some concerns when you have talented players join your program,” Athens head coach Thad Prater said. “Are they coming in to showcase themselves or are they coming in to be part of this team?”
Both the Simon sisters have committed to play softball at Wallace State in Hanceville.
“This turned out to be a real positive experience for everyone,” Prater said. “They were accepted by the rest of the team. They showed early on that they were going to be great teammates.”
Emily Simon was more than just a great pitcher. She knew how to swing the bat. Simon hit .452 with 66 hits, 14 home runs and 47 RBIs.
Success in softball came early for Simon with her 6-and-under team winning a T-ball state championship.
“That was a pretty good team,” Simon said. “When I was in the third grade I remember watching the College World Series. I knew I wanted to be a pitcher.”
Simon said she throws in the mid-60 mph with a change-up, screwball, rise ball and drop to go with her fastball. Her goal this summer is to add 2 to 3 miles to her fastball.
“I like to throw four or five different pitches so that I have at least three that I’m throwing pretty well in each game,” Simon said. “I like to keep the batters guessing.”
According to Simon, the game that got the Golden Eagles going came on March 13 in the Hazel Green Tournament. Athens faced 7A power Bob Jones and took a 6-4 win in the three-inning game. Simon gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out six and walking four.
“We knew if we could play with them that we had the chance to be a pretty good team,” Simon said.
Athens advanced all the way to the state tournament before being eliminated with two losses after an opening win. The Golden Eagles finished 45-12.
“That was a disappointing way to end a great season,” Simon said. “That’s going to be a great incentive for a better finish next season.”
