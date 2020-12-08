Athens’ Drew Phillips and Falkville’s Greg Tomlin are the winners of the Assistant Coach of Year Award from the Alabama Football Coaches Association.
Phillips is the offensive coordinator at Athens. He’s the Assistant Coach of the Year in Class 6A.
Tomlin is the defensive coordinator at Falkville. He’s the Assistant Coach of the Year in Class 2A.
The coaches were nominated by their peers, recommended by a committee and certified by a vote of the ALFCA board of directors.
Phillips and Tomlin will be honored at the ALFCA Coach of the Year Banquet on Jan. 30 in Montgomery.
