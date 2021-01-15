ATHENS — This time the ball didn't bound the Athens girls' way — literally.
The No. 4 Golden Eagles hosted the No. 1 Hazel Green Trojans on Friday in an area contest of Class 6A titans.
The Lady Trojans got the better of Athens in their first meeting of the season, besting the Eagles 55-43.
Athens hung around for most of the game but fell victim to a few bad bounces off the rim.
“We missed a lot of shots under the goal,” said Athens head coach Eddie Murphree. “If we had made more of those shots early, it would have kept us in it, and maybe the game would have had a different outcome.”
Still, Murphree didn't lay the loss at the feet of just bad luck.
“I don’t think we played very well, I’m just going to be honest. And a lot of that falls on me as a coach and the preparation leading into the game,” said Murphree. “Hazel Green is a good team; they’re No. 1 for a reason. But I really think we can learn from this, clean some stuff up and have a better game next time.”
Athens played from behind most of the night. The Golden Eagles trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
Wake Forest commit Caroline Bachus led Athens in scoring, finishing with 13. However, she was held in check most of the night as the Trojans pounded her inside.
“They did. We have to do a better job of spacing on offense, Murphree said. “We have to get her some better looks. I think we can do some things, screens and rubs, that will get us better looks and hopefully they’ll fall.”
Athens was down by 20 in the fourth quarter, but didn’t give up. Their best basketball came with less than five minutes as they battled back to cut the lead.
“I’m really proud of our effort. There were times we could have given up and gotten blown out,” said Murphree. “We made a run at the end. They didn’t quit, and that’s a positive to take from this. If we play like we did the last three minutes, we’ve got a chance.”
Hazel Green boys 68, Athens 44: The Hazel Green Trojans pulled away from Athens in the second half as that took home an area win on the road Friday.
Tyre Patterson led Athens with 14 points, while Jaden Jude had 10. TI Scruggs led Hazel Green with 19.
