ATHENS — The Athens Golden Eagles couldn't quite pull out the win Friday night, coming up short to Muscle Shoals 27-13.
Both teams entered the game undefeated in Class 6A, Region 8 play.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Trojans got on the board first when Brooks Berry rushed in from 2 yards out to make it 7-0 at halftime.
Athens cut the lead to 7-6 with a 21-yard touchdown run from Kameron Gatewood. However, Muscle Shoals scored twice, on a 30- yard pass from Luke Peoples to Bryant Basden and an 11-yard William Owens run, to make it 20-6.
Athens cut it to 20-13 on a 21-yard pass from Brogan Gross to Johnson Speegle, but a second Owens touchdown run sealed the game.
Athens drops to 3-2 on the season and 2-1 in region play. The Golden Eagles will travel to Hueytown next week for a non-region game.
