The strategy for Athens football has been pretty simple for the last two games.
It’s been feed the beast named Jaylen Gilbert.
In Athens’ last two games, the senior running back has rushed for 534 yards and seven touchdowns on 44 carries.
“He’s an explosive player with great quickness and vision,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “He plays at top speed. Even when he makes a cut, he doesn’t slow down.”
Trying to slow down Gilbert this week will be the Hartselle Tigers. It’s a big Class 6A, Region 8 contest at Golden Eagle Stadium and Larry McCoy Field. Athens and Hartselle both have one region loss. Cullman and Muscle Shoals are undefeated in region play.
The winner between Hartselle (4-2, 2-1) and Athens (3-2, 2-1) will control its destiny and could have a chance to even win the region championship.
One of the deciding factors Friday will be the numbers for Gilbert. He had 14 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns vs. Muscle Shoals on Sept. 18. A 36-yard game-winning field goal on the game's final play gave Muscle Shoals a 31-29 victory and Athens its only region loss.
“That was a tough loss, but we always tell our guys it’s about the next play or the next game,” Gross said. “We bounced back really well to beat a good Hueytown team.”
Hueytown (2-4) won 11 games last season while advancing to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Golden Gophers play in a tough region in the Birmingham area. Facing skilled offensive players is nothing new, but Hueytown could not stop Gilbert.
The Athens speedster rushed 30 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns in Athens’ 49-40 victory. Gilbert had touchdown runs of 41, 3, 65 and 19 yards.
Gilbert’s numbers for the season, 73 carries for 727 yards and eight touchdowns, have him at the top of the list of leading rushers in the area. That’s right at 10 yards per carry and one touchdown for every nine carries.
It doesn’t really seem correct to call a football player who is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds a beast. Actually, the beast may really be Athens’ offensive line. They are big, experienced and knocking opponents off the ball.
The Golden Eagles’ front five are left tackle A.J. Horton (6-3, 290, Sr.), left guard Isaiah Orr (6-0, 290, Sr.), center Jacorey Harris (5-8, 240, Sr.), right guard Josiah Trotman (6-3, 315, Sr.) and right tackle Thomas Jenkins (6-2, 280, Sr.). Horton, Orr and Trotman are two-year starters.
“Our offensive line has really played well,” Gross said. “Against Muscle Shoals, nobody touched Jaylen on touchdown runs of 80 and 41 yards. That’s how good the blocking has been.”
A bonus of having such an effective rushing attack is being able to control the clock. Athens dominated time of possession in the second half vs. Hueytown at 21:43 to 2:17.
One way to stop a strong runner is to have his blockers outnumbered at the line of scrimmage. Both Muscle Shoals and Hueytown tried it and got burned.
Athens quarterback Jordan Scott, also a two-year starter, connected with Jaden Jude for an 81-yard touchdown pass vs. Muscle Shoals. He teamed with Avonte Thompson on a 78-yard touchdown pass vs. Hueytown.
“Jordan has really grown as a quarterback and a leader this season,” Gross said. “He understands the game and what we are doing.”
Scott has completed 23 of 40 passes for 450 yards and eight touchdowns.
What will Hartselle do to slow down Athens?
Gross expects the Tigers to use its defensive line to dominate the game. The trio of Seth Lockett (6-2, 260), Kelvin Morris (6-2, 260) and EJ Colbert (6-3, 265) gives Hartselle one of its best defensive fronts ever.
Last Friday, Hartselle’s defense held Russellville, which had been averaging 39 points a game, to just two touchdowns in a 38-14 win.
“Their defensive line is one of the best I’ve ever seen,” Gross said. “They are really impressive. It will be a big challenge.”
