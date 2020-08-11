The Athens Golden Eagles have been forced to change the first two weeks of the season schedule due to two members of the football team testing positive for COVID-19.
A press release from Athens City Schools said that football practice will be shut down through Aug. 19. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to open the season at Fort Payne on Aug. 21. That game has been cancelled.
Athens’ Aug. 28 home game vs. James Clemens has been moved to Oct. 30.
ACS reported that on Aug. 9 it was notified that two school employees tested positive for COVID-19. It was confirmed that one of the employees was at football practice on Aug. 7. Both employees are currently in quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.